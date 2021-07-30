Plattsburgh State women's XC 2021 schedule set

PLATTSBURGH — The Plattsburgh State women's cross country team has released its 2021 schedule, as announced by the Department of Intercollegiate Athletics and Recreation.
The Cardinals open up the season with two home meets, hosting the Plattsburgh State Season Opener on Sept. 4, before holding the 39th-annual Cardinal Classic on Sept. 11.
Plattsburgh State then takes a weekend off from competition before competing at St. Lawrence University's Ronald C. Hoffmann Invitational on Sept. 25.
On Oct. 2, the Cardinals run at the Hornet Invitational hosted by Northern Vermont University-Lyndon, and after another weekend off, they return to the Green Mountain State on Oct. 16, to compete at the Fall Foliage Invitational hosted by the University of Vermont at the Hard'Ack Recreation Area in St. Albans, Vt.
That serves as the final tune-up before the State University of New York Athletic Conference (SUNYAC) Championships.
The SUNYAC Championships, hosted this year by SUNY Cortland, will take place on Oct. 30, at Dwyer Memorial Park in Preble.
Plattsburgh State then competes at the NCAA Division III Mideast Region Championships, hosted by Connecticut College, on Nov. 13, at Harkness Memorial State Park in Waterford, Conn.
The NCAA Division III National Championships, hosted this year by Spalding University, are scheduled for Nov. 20, at E.P. "Tom" Sawyer State Park in Louisville, Ky.
Plattsburgh State is led by 10th-year head coach Andrew Krug.
