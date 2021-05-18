Plattsburgh State women's track and field lands seven on All-SUNYAC Teams

CORTLAND — Seven members of the Plattsburgh State women's track and field program have been named 2021 All-State University of New York Athletic Conference (SUNYAC) selections as a result of their performances at the SUNYAC Outdoor Championships.
Junior Aislyn McDonough (Rouses Point, N.Y./Northeastern Clinton) was honored on the All-SUNYAC Second Team, while senior Janyll Barber (Dannemora, N.Y./Saranac), juniors Kristen Boerke (Washingtonville, N.Y./Washingtonville) and Journey Myricks (Westbay, N.Y./Shaker), sophomore Jasmine Piper (Plattsburgh, N.Y./Plattsburgh), junior Bliss Rhoads (Copake, N.Y./Taconic Hills) and first-year student Michaela Schaffer (Clifton Park, N.Y./Shenendehowa) all were recognized on the All-SUNYAC Third Team.
All-SUNYAC honors are awarded based upon a student-athlete's highest finish at the SUNYAC Outdoor Championships, including relays. First-place finishers are honored on the First Team, second-place finishers are honored on the Second Team and third-place finishers are honored on the Third Team.
McDonough finished second in the 800-meter run, clocking an All-Atlantic Region Track and Field Conference (AARTFC) qualifying time of 2:17.83. She also led off the Cardinals' fifth-place 4x400-meter relay that charted a 4:15.85.
Barber took third in the 400-meter hurdles with an AARTFC qualifying time of 1:05.94, edging out SUNY Geneseo's sophomore Allyn Madden by one-thousandth of a second. She also ran the leadoff leg of the Cardinals' third-place 4x100-meter relay that clocked a 51.13 and ran the second leg of Plattsburgh State's fifth-place 4x400-meter relay (4:15.85).
Boerke ran the third leg of the Cardinals' third-place 4x100-meter relay that clocked a time of 51.13, and she also competed in the 100-meter hurdles (sixth, 16.66) and the high jump (11th – 1.47 meters [4' 9.75"]) at the SUNYAC meet.
Myricks earned All-SUNYAC recognition by virtue of her third-place finish in the shot put in which she posted an AARTFC qualifying mark of 11.41 meters (37' 5.25"). She also took fourth in the discus throw (35.66 meters – 117' [AARTFC qualifying]) at the conference meet.
Piper anchored Plattsburgh State's third-place 4x100-meter relay that clocked a 51.13, and she also competed in the discus throw (seventh – 32.00 meters [105']), the hammer throw (eighth – 37.19 meters [122']) and the javelin throw (11th – 21.12 meters [69' 3"]) at the SUNYAC meet.
Rhoads posted the third-best mark in the javelin throw with an attempt of 29.15 meters (95' 8"), and she also finished ninth in the discus throw (31.23 meters – 102' 5") at the conference meet.
Schaffer ran the second leg on the Cardinals' third-place 4x100-meter relay that clocked a time of 51.13 in addition to running the third leg on Plattsburgh State's fifth-place 4x400-meter relay (4:15.85) and placing eighth in the triple jump (10.31 meters – 33' 10").
As a team, Plattsburgh State finished fourth at the SUNYAC Championships out of eight teams with 40 points.
