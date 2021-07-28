Plattsburgh State women's tennis schedule released

PLATTSBURGH — The Plattsburgh State women's tennis program has announced its 2021-22 schedule, which includes a revamped State University of New York Athletic Conference (SUNYAC) slate that has half of its schedule in the fall and half in the spring.
The Cardinals begin the season—and their SUNYAC schedule—on Sept. 3, at Oswego State and then visit SUNY Cortland the following day.
Plattsburgh State travels to Saint Michael's College on Sept. 8, before hosting Castleton University in its home opener. Following a road match at SUNY Oneonta, the Cardinals close out the fall portion of their season with home matches against Farmingdale State College (Sept. 19) and Northern Vermont University-Lyndon (Sept. 28).
In the spring semester, Plattsburgh State hosts three-time defending SUNYAC champion SUNY New Paltz on April 9, in its final home match of the season before squaring off with SUNY Brockport (April 15), SUNY Geneseo (April 16) and Fredonia (April 17) at the Binghamton Tennis Center.
The top four teams in the final regular-season conference standings will qualify for the SUNYAC Tournament, which runs from April 29-30 at the Binghamton Tennis Center.
