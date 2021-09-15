Plattsburgh State women's soccer suffers 3-0 setback at Middlebury

MIDDLEBURY, Vt. — The Plattsburgh State women's soccer team suffered a 3-0 setback to No. 24 Middlebury College in a non-conference road match at Dragone Field on Wednesday.
The Cardinals, who began the season with a four-game unbeaten streak, now has a 2-1-2 record.
Plattsburgh State held a 5-2 edge in shots in the first half, but Middlebury took advantage of two early scoring opportunities to take a 2-0 lead into halftime.
The Panthers took a 1-0 lead early in the match when Eliza Van Hoorhis scored — her first goal of the season — with a shot into the lower-left part of the net in the fourth minute. In the ninth minute, Simone Ammeer pushed Middlebury's lead to 2-0. Ammeer recorded her first goal of the season on a penalty kick.
Middlebury scored the only goal of the second half in the 60th minute to make the final score 3-0. Elizabeth Peebles scored her second goal of the season with a shot into the upper-left portion of the goal. Fanny Lodge garnered the assist.
Plattsburgh State's junior goalkeeper Julia Ennis, who made two saves, now has a 2-1-2 record. Ennis played 72:15, allowing all three goals. First-year goalkeeper Payton Couture — making her first collegiate appearance — made two saves during 17:45 played in relief of Ennis.
Sydney Poppinga made eight saves to earn the shut-out victory for Middlebury.
Plattsburgh State held a 12-11 edge in shots, including an 8-7 advantage in shots on goal.
The team next travels to Skidmore College for a non-conference match at 1 p.m. on Sept. 18.
Middlebury now has a 3-1-0 record. The Panthers host Bowdoin College for a conference match at 11 a.m. on Sept. 18.
