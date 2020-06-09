PLATTSBURGH — The Plattsburgh State women's soccer team has announced that senior defender Allie Boudreau, senior midfielder Abigail Seamans and junior midfielder Erin Metzger have been named captains for the 2020 season.
Boudreau, who is entering her second season as a captain, has played in 44 matches (all starts) in her first three years at Plattsburgh State.
She has eclipsed 1,500 minutes played twice in her collegiate career, including 1,544 minutes played over 18 matches during the 2018 season. Boudreau started seven matches in an injury-shortened season in 2019.
Seamans, who was named to the State University of New York Athletic Conference (SUNYAC) 2019 Women's Soccer All-Conference Third Team, is entering her first season as a team captain.
Seamans tallied career highs in matches played (18), matches started (17) and minutes played (1,424) in 2019. In addition, she recorded three goals and two assists for eight points. In her Cardinal career, Seamans has garnered seven goals and six assists for 20 points over 52 matches played (40 starts).
Metzger, who will be a captain at Plattsburgh State for the first time, played 1,407 minutes over 17 matches (15 starts) in 2019.
She tallied an assist in the Cardinals' SUNYAC Tournament semifinal match at then-No. 14 ranked SUNY Geneseo on Wednesday, Nov. 6, and was named to the 2019 SUNYAC All-Tournament Team.
In her career, Metzger has started 34 of the 36 matches she has appeared in and has twice eclipsed 1,400 minutes played in a season.
Plattsburgh State, which finished 2019 with a 10-8-1, 4-4-1 SUNYAC record, reached the SUNYAC Tournament semifinals for the sixth consecutive season under head coach Tania Armellino.
