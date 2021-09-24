Plattsburgh State women's soccer defeats Oswego, 2-1

OSWEGO — The Plattsburgh State women's soccer team opened SUNYAC play with a 2-1 victory over Oswego State on Friday at Laker Turf Stadium.
Plattsburgh State outshot Oswego State 14-7 in the first half and scored the only goal of the first 45 minutes of play to take a 1-0 lead into halftime.
Senior Allison Seidman scored her second goal of the season in the 16th minute. Kirsten Villemaire assisted on the play.
After halftime, the Cardinals' Avery Durgan scored her fourth goal of the season — assisted by Emily Frodyma — in the 53rd minute to increase Plattsburgh's lead to 2-0.
Oswego State cut the Cardinals' lead to 2-1 when Graisa Madden scored her second goal of the season on a penalty kick in the 88th minute.
Plattsburgh State would not allow another goal and held on for the 2-1 victory.
Goalkeeper Julia Ennis improved her record to 4-1-2 on the season with a five-save performance for the Cardinals.
Haley Muehl (2-2-0) stopped seven shots for the Lakers.
The Cardinals, who improved their record to 4-1-2 (1-0-0 SUNYAC), next plays a SUNYAC match at Cortland today at 1 p.m.
Plattsburgh 2, Oswego 1.
Plattsburgh 1 1 – 2
Oswego 0 1 – 1
First half- 1, PSU, Seidman (Villemaire), 15:47.
Second Half- 2, PSU, Durgan (Frodyma), 52:39. 3, OSW, Graisa Madden (PK), 87:11
Shots- Plattsburgh, 9-6.
Saves- Ennis, PSU, 5. Muehl, OSW, 7.
