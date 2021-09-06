Plattsburgh State women's soccer beats Sage, ties RPI

ALBANY — The Plattsburgh State women's soccer team defeated Russell Sage College, 2-0, in a non-conference road match on Sunday afternoon.
The win is the first of the 2021 season for Plattsburgh State (1-0-2).
Plattsburgh State and Sage (1-1-1) played a scoreless first half, with the Cardinals holding a 12-4 advantage in shots. The Cardinals had the only corner-kick opportunity of the first half with under 1:30 to play. The corner kick resulted in a close-range shot by senior forward Natalie Nista (East Greenbush, N.Y./Columbia) from in front of the Sage goal, but the shot was saved.
Early on in the second half, Plattsburgh State took a 1-0 lead on a goal by sophomore midfielder Avery Durgan in the 47th minute. Following a throw-in, senior midfielder Allison Seidman (Commack, N.Y./Commack) played a cross from the right corner to the front of the goal where Durgan redirected the ball with her upper leg into the net.
The Cardinals kept up their offensive pressure and scored again in the 83rd minute to make the score 2-0. Sophomore defender Nora Fitzgerald played a cross from the left side of the field into the box. Senior forward Emily Frodyma corralled the ball in the box, turned to get behind the defense, and scored with a shot from close range.
Plattsburgh State held on for the 2-0 victory and junior goalkeeper Julia Ennis made four saves on the day. Ennis improved to 1-0-2 on the season.
Mickaela Buzzy (0-1-1) made eight saves in goal for Sage.
The Cardinals held an 18-9 advantage in shots on the day.
—
Plattsburgh State 2, Sage 0
PSU 0 2 — 2
SAG 0 0 — 0
Second half- 1, PSU, Durgan (Seidman), 46:51. 2, PSU, Frodyma (Fitzgerald), 82:02.
Shots- Plattsburgh State, 18-9.
Saves- Ennis, PSU, 4. Buzzy, SAG, 8.
SATURDAY
PLATTSBURGH STATE 1
RPI 1
TROY — The Plattsburgh State women's soccer team played the Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute to a 1-1 double-overtime draw in a non-conference match at ECAV Stadium on Saturday evening.
Plattsburgh State held a 10-3 advantage in shots during the first half, but the match remained scoreless heading into halftime.
Following halftime, Plattsburgh State took a 1-0 lead in the 46th minute. Senior midfielder Allison Seidman played a cross from the right side of the field across the box to senior forward Emily Frodyma, who headed the ball high toward the goal. As the ball came down, Frodyma was able to beat the goalkeeper to the rebound and kick the ball into the net for her first goal of the season.
However, RPI would tie the match at 1-1 in the 53rd minute. Whitney Wisnom dribbled into the top right of the box before placing a shot into the lower-left corner of the net.
The Engineers had more chances than the Cardinals in the remainder of the second half, but Plattsburgh State was able to keep the score tied and force overtime.
RPI had a 6-2 edge in shots in the two overtime periods, but neither team scored as the game ended in a 1-1 tie.
Junior goalkeeper Julia Ennis made seven saves in the match for Plattsburgh State.
Sierra Skelding (0-1-1) stopped six shots in goal for the Engineers.
—
Plattsburgh State 1, RPI 1 (2OT)
PSU 0 1 0 0 — 0
RPI 0 1 0 0 — 1
Second half- 1, PSU, Frodyma, 45:43. 2, RPI, Wisnom, 52:22.
Shots- RPI, 17-13.
Saves- Ennis, PSU, 7. Skelding, RPI, 6.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.