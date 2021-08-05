Plattsburgh State women's hoops schedule released

PLATTSBURGH — The Plattsburgh State women's basketball team has released its 25-game, 2021-22 schedule, as announced Thursday by the Department of Intercollegiate Athletics and Recreation.
The Cardinals kick off the season on Nov. 6 against SUNY Canton inside Memorial Hall before visiting Northern Vermont University-Johnson on Nov. 9. Plattsburgh State then hosts the four-team Cardinal Classic from Nov. 12-13, facing SUNY Cobleskill (Nov. 12) and Norwich University (Nov. 13); SUNY Potsdam will serve as the fourth team. The Cardinals visit St. Lawrence University on Nov. 16 in their final tune-up before State University of New York Athletic Conference (SUNYAC) play.
Plattsburgh State hosts Potsdam on Nov. 30 in its first conference game of the year before entertaining SUNY Oneonta (Dec. 3) and SUNY New Paltz (Dec. 4). A non-conference home tilt versus Middlebury College on Dec. 8 marks the Cardinals' final contest of the 2021 portion of their schedule.
After visiting Clarkson University on Jan. 3, Plattsburgh State resumes SUNYAC play at Fredonia (Jan. 7) and Buffalo State (Jan. 8). Oswego State (Jan. 14) and SUNY Cortland (Jan. 15) visit Memorial Hall the following weekend, while the Cardinals travel to North Country rival Potsdam on Jan. 18. Plattsburgh State hosts Buffalo State (Jan. 21) and Fredonia (Jan. 22) before contesting four straight road games at SUNY Brockport (Jan. 28), SUNY Geneseo (Jan. 29), Cortland (Feb. 4) and Oswego. Contests against Geneseo (Feb. 11) and Brockport (Feb. 12) serve as the Cardinals' final home games of the regular season before they close out the schedule at New Paltz (Feb. 18) and Oneonta (Feb. 19).
The top six teams in the final regular-season conference standings qualify for the SUNYAC Tournament, with the tournament champion gaining the conference's automatic bid into the NCAA Division III Tournament. The first round is slated for Feb. 22, while the semifinals and championship occur from Feb. 25-26 at the site of the top seed.
