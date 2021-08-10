Plattsburgh State women's hockey schedule announced

PLATTSBURGH — The Plattsburgh State women's hockey team, which has won five of the past six NCAA Division III national championships and eight consecutive conference championships (three Northeast Women's Hockey League, five Eastern College Athletic Conference West), has released its 2021-22 schedule.
Plattsburgh State Athletics is proud to partner with UFirst Federal Credit Union in presenting the 2021-22 women's ice hockey schedule. Thanks to UFirst Federal Credit Union, admission into all home women's ice hockey games at the Ronald B. Stafford Ice Arena will remain free of charge.
The Cardinals tune up for the regular season with a home-and-home exhibition series with Saint Michael's College, visiting the Purple Knights on Oct. 22 before entertaining Saint Michael's the following day on Oct. 23. Plattsburgh State opens up the regular-season schedule with a NEWHL opponent in SUNY Cortland on Nov. 6, and the Cardinals then host regional rival Norwich University on Nov. 10. The Cardinals are on the road at Buffalo State (Nov. 12) and Oswego State (Nov. 13) before hosting Morrisville State College from Nov. 19-20.
Middlebury College, Elmira College and Endicott College all will join host Plattsburgh State at the Cardinal/Panther Classic from Nov. 27-28, with the Cardinals hosting Endicott on Nov. 27. Plattsburgh State visits SUNY Potsdam (Dec. 3) and SUNY Canton (Dec. 4) before closing out the 2021 portion of its schedule at the Norwich East-West Hockey Classic. The Cardinals square off with Elmira on Dec. 11 and will face either Norwich or Adrian College on Dec. 12 in the consolation or championship games.
Plattsburgh State resumes play on Jan. 7 at Canton before visiting Middlebury on Jan. 11. Following a pair of road contests at Oswego (Jan. 14) and Morrisville (Jan. 15), the Cardinals entertain Oswego (Jan. 21) and Canton (Jan. 22) before hosting Buffalo State from Jan. 28-29. From Feb. 4-5, Plattsburgh State visits SUNY Cortland in its final road games of the regular season, and the Cardinals close out the regular season at home against Potsdam (Feb. 11-12) and non-conference Williams College (Feb. 19).
The top four teams in the final regular-season conference standings will qualify for the NEWHL Tournament, with the champion earning the league's automatic bid into the NCAA Division III Tournament. The semifinal round is set for Feb. 26, with the championship game slated for March 5.
