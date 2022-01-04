Plattsburgh State women's hockey Friday game postponed

PLATTSBURGH — The Plattsburgh State women's hockey team's next game will have to wait a little longer.
The Cardinals were set to resume play against SUNY Canton on the road this Friday at 3 p.m., but release from the Plattsburgh State Athletic Department, Tuesday, announced that the game has been postponed.
The make-up date and time will be announced at a later date.
It would have been the Cardinals return to conference play following winter break.
The team is 10-2 overall, and 7-0 in-conference, so far this season, and went into the break on a four-game win streak.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.