Plattsburgh State women's hockey excited to get back on ice following postponments

PLATTSBURGH — Following an extended winter break due to COVID-19-related game postponements, the Plattsburgh State women’s hockey team will be resuming its season with a road trip this weekend.
The Cardinals will face off against Oswego Friday afternoon at 3 p.m. before traveling to Morrisville for a 2 p.m. game the next afternoon.
The weekend of Northeast Women’s Hockey League action comes after a Jan. 7 league game against SUNY Canton and a Jan. 11 non-league game against Middlebury were both postponed.
“It is what it is, really; there’s not much you can do about it,” head coach Kevin Houle said. “Thankfully, we’re pretty much healthy now, and we’re looking forward to the weekend.”
SEASON SO FAR
The Cardinals come out of the first semester with a 10-2 overall record, and a 7-0 record in NEWHL competition.
Both of the team’s losses came in overtime tilts with nationally ranked competition in a November weekend tourney, with Plattsburgh uncharacteristically falling to Endicott and Elmira in back-to-back days.
The team wrapped the semester with a four-game winning streak, capping that streak with a rematch win against Elmira and a 2-1 win over Norwich on Dec. 11 and 12, respectively.
“We’re definitely happy with how we finished the semester, it was a good rebound from a tough weekend at home,” Houle said. “We have to build off of that.”
Junior goaltender Chloe Beaubien earned NEWHL goalie of the week honors for the period ending Dec. 12 with a pair of wins in the games against Elmira and Norwich after coming into the game against the Soaring Eagles in relief of Ashley Davis.
Captain Annie Katonka reclaimed her team lead in goals in that Elmira tilt as well, recording a hat trick to bring her total to 11 tallies on the season.
Katonka’s frequent linemate Ivy Boric currently holds the team lead in points with 22 (8G, 14A).
POSTPONEMENTS
The postponed matchup with Middlebury has since been moved to be played on Jan. 18, while a new date for the game against Canton is yet to be announced.
With COVID-19 cases surging and the emergence of the omicron variant, the possibility of more postponements is there, and the team is just focused on doing what they can.
“We’re able to play mid-week games, and we’re fortunate that the league game with Canton is close nearby, and the non-league game with Middlebury is close by,” Houle said. “It’s an issue that everyone is dealing with, and we can just do the best we can with what we have in front of us.”
The team was able to get several practices in this week before leaving for Oswego, and get a bit more into the normal swing of things.
“They’re ready to play,” Houle said. “It probably adds to the excitement to get back and have a normal week.”
The last time Plattsburgh met up with the Lakers, the Cards won 5-0, but Oswego outshot Plattsburgh 25 to 10 over the last two periods of the game.
The Lakers hold a 3-2-1 league record on the season, and a 6-3-1 record overall, and sit third in NEWHL.
The Mustangs will be looking for an improvement on their last two performances against the Cardinals, with Plattsburgh winning tilts with Morrisville on Nov. 19 and 20 by scores of 8-0 and 9-0, respectively.
The Mustangs sit at fifth in the NEWHL with a 2-4-1 record.
“I expect us to go out and play with good energy and discipline, and to really be excited to play again,” Houle said. “Circumstances haven’t been great, but expectations are the same, and I think we’re prepared.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.