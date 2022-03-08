Plattsburgh State women wallop Norwich University in lacrosse home opener, 17-5

PLATTSBURGH — With a highlight reel performance from Carolina Noia, the Plattsburgh State women’s lacrosse team made a statement in their home opener, Tuesday, with a 17-5 dominant win over Norwich University.
Noia scored five goals, and assisted one while Emily Caoli scored three and assisted another three. Caoili opened up the scoring at the 13:39 mark of the first quarter, soon followed by Noia’s first goal at 11:51.
Then, the Cadets put themselves on the board, with Jasmin Contreras scoring, assisted by Michaila Furchak at around eight minutes.
However, the Cardinals answered right back, Noia scoring again about 30 seconds later, leading to an eight-point run where she would score her remaining three goals, including one at 2:27 left of the first.
DOMINANT FROM THE START
Plattsburgh’s Lindsay Guzzetta scored her second goal of the season, assisted by Caoili, with 6:54 left of the first.
First-year coach Kelly Wall, who earned her first career win with the Cardinals, said that teamwork was one of the main reasons the team was so successful in this game.
“I think just working together, we struggled a little bit in the first game and we really turned it around today,” she said. “That’s key. You can’t do it alone, and they really proved that today.”
The second and fourth quarters were a lot slower, scoring wise, than the first and third, and Wall said that was because she was having her team slow down a bit and run plays to run the clock down.
However, the Cards still scored three times in the second, once from Noia at 3:58, once from Caoili at the two-minute mark, and another right before the half from Maddy Garcia with 42 seconds remaining.
Noia would score her final goal within the first few minutes of the third, at 10:49, while Caitlin Nash added another one just 38 seconds later, assisted by Caoili.
Norwich’s Valentina Drown would then stop the Plattsburgh State run at 8:25, making the score 10-2.
However, Plattsburgh bit right back, with Guzzetta scoring at 7:53, then Nash just 30 seconds later. Fiona Fitzgerald added another 22 seconds later at 7:01, with Nash finishing the run at the 4:34 mark.
Then, Allison Sturgeon would add one in, unassisted, for Norwich, within the final two minutes of the quarter.
Caoili and Davina Gyedu then opened the final quarter with two goals within a minute of each other, Caoili’s assisted by Noia.
The Cadets then had another two by Sturgeon, with one assisted by Quinn Mustone, but it was just not enough, with the score 16-5.
Garcia then added one more insurance goal at 1:41 of the fourth, giving the Cards the 17-5 win.
SETTING THE TONE
With this win, the Cardinals are now 1-1 for the year, falling to SUNY Canton last week, 16-8, but Wall is still very happy with the team’s home performance against the Cadets.
“It feels great,” Wall said. “They did a complete 180 from everything they did in the last game, so I’m super proud of them. They really earned it today.”
It seems like this season’s main focus for the women’s lacrosse team will be teamwork.
“If we can’t stick together, we’re not going to win games,” Wall said. “So, I think this game proved it to them. I think they were kind of shocked how well we did.”
Next, Plattsburgh State will take a road trip to visit Utica College, Wednesday, at 4 p.m.
—
Plattsburgh State 17, Norwich University 5
PSU 5 3 6 3 — 17
NOR 1 0 2 2 — 5
Scoring
PSU- Noia 5-1, Caoili 3-3, Nash 3-0, Garcia 2-1, Guzzetta 2-0, Gyendu 1-0, Fitzgerald 1-0, McLaughlin 0-2.
NOR- Sturgeon 3-0, Contreras 1-0, Drown 1-0, Furchak 0-1, Mustone 0-1.
Shots- Plattsburgh State, 30-15.
Ground balls- Norwich, 26-23.
Draw controls- Plattsburgh State, 14-12.
Saves- Malone, PSU, 5. Bishop-Manning, NOR, 5.
Email Jessica Collins
Twitter: @JCollinsSports
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.