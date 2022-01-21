Plattsburgh State women use 4-goal third period to beat Oswego, 6-3

PLATTSBURGH – The Plattsburgh State women's ice hockey team scored six unanswered goals across the second and third periods to give the Cardinals a 6-3 victory over Oswego in Northeast Women's Hockey League action, Friday, at the Ronald B. Stafford Ice Arena.
Senior forward Sara Krauseneck led the offense with three points on two goals and one assist, Annie Katonka recorded a goal and two assists and defenseman Erin McArdle distributed three assists in the win.
But it things didn't start as planned for the Cardinals, with Oswego outscoring Plattsburgh, 3-0, in the opening period.
Senior defenseman Chyne Kennedy got the Lakers on the board at 9:16 of the first when sophomore forward Mia Conboy took a shot from the right circle that banged wide of the net off the back wall, before Kennedy one-timed the rebound low glove side from the left circle. Taylor Hudon also earned an assist on the play.
Philomena Teggart then helped Oswego net a power play marker at the 11:49 mark in the first period when she passed D-to-D to defenseman Amanda Zenstein, and Zenstein ripped a shot from the left point that Rachel Corbett deflected in.
Finally, with 1:54 left in the first, Sophia Kyrkostas made it a three-goal game when she broke the Lakers out of the own end, creating a 3-on-2 rush the other way, and Simone Bednarik carried it into the attacking zone.
Bednarik passed it from the right wing before centering a pass to Ariella Haas, who fed Kyrkostas for a one-timer goal.
Plattsburgh broke through at 12:52 of the second period.
Katonka won an offensive-zone face-off, and defenseman Sierra Benjamin passed to her D partner, McArdle. McArdle took a shot that went wide right of the goal, and Krauseneck cleaned up the rebound to score.
With 34.6 seconds left in the second period, Krauseneck drew the Cardinals within one heading into the final regulation frame. McArdle sent a stretch pass down the ice, and Katonka eventually took control from behind the goal line. She fought traffic to find Krauseneck out in front, and Krauseneck buried a shot low blocker side from the low slot.
Plattsburgh then pulled away thanks to a four-goal third period, which began just one minute into the stanza. McArdle wristed a shot from the right point that was saved, and Mae Olshansky chipped the puck over to Unsworth, who had an open net along the left post.
First-year forward Riley Calhoun scored the game winner, a shorthanded marker, on the Cardinals' penalty-kill at 8:50 of the third. Taylor Whitney forced a turnover along the back wall in the offensive zone, and slid a pass to Calhoun while diving to the ice. Calhoun took the rebound and sent a low shot past the netminder's blocker side.
Ivy Boric added insurance at 15:24 of the third. Krauseneck passed to Katonka along the back wall, and with the Oswego goalie tracking the puck on Katonka's blade, it opened up an opportunity for Boric to crash the net. Boric buried a one-timer from just outside the crease.
Katonka put the game on ice with an empty-net goal with 58 seconds left. Defenseman Mattie Norton banked a pass off the side boards ahead to Katonka, and Katonka buried a shot from just inside the red line into the open net. Whitney also earned an assist on the play.
Ashley Davis kept the Lakers scoreless in 41:54 of action, making 16 saves, including 14 in the third period, after entering the game in relief of Chloe Beaubien. Sophomore goaltender Bryn White took the loss for Oswego, turning aside 31 shots in the contest.
While the Cardinals were 0-for-2 on the power play and the Lakers were 1-for-3, Calhoun's shorthanded game winner also served as her first collegiate marker. Shots were 37-22 in favor of the Cardinals.
Plattsburgh rises to 13-2-0 overall (10-0-0 NEWHL) with the victory and stretched its winning streak to seven, while Oswego falls to 8-5-1 (5-4-1 NEWHL) with the loss. The two teams will play again today at 3 p.m. in a non-league game.
