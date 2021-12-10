PLATTSBURGH — The Plattsburgh State women’s hockey team continued its march through its league schedule with two more wins last weekend, but the Cardinals now get a tough, nationally ranked test this weekend.
Plattsburgh (8-2, 7-0) faces a rematch against the Elmira team that beat them on Nov. 28 in a game tonight before facing either Norwich or Adrian on Sunday as a part of the Norwich East-West Classic.
“You’re always looking in the back of your mind, knowing that playing ranked opponents outside of the conference is huge for national rankings and seeding, so these are two games that are very important,” Cardinal head coach Kevin Houle said. “Our goal is to play the best we can and hopefully come out with a couple of wins.”
Plattsburgh, who dropped to No. 4 in the nation in the USCHO.com Division III Top-10 Poll following the losses to Elmira and Endicott two weekends ago, got back to its winning ways in a Northeast Women’s Hockey League road trip last weekend.
The Cards beat Potsdam last Friday, 6-1, before dropping Canton, 4-1, the next day.
Two-goal games from Nicole Unsworth against the Bears and Sara Krauseneck against the Kangaroos helped power the team’s offence in the absence of co-captain Annie Katonka, who went down with injury against Endicott on Nov. 27.
Goalies Chloe Beaubien and Lilla Nease split starts against the NEWHL opponents, with senior goalie Ashley Davis having not started since the Nov. 28 loss to the Soaring Eagles.
A weekend against nationally ranked opponents should provide Houle plenty of opportunity to assess his goalies.
“We want to figure out who is going to give us the best chance to win hockey games; Chloe and Lilla both played well over the weekend, and Ashley has played very well for us in the past, so that’s got to be considered as well moving forward,” Houle said. “It’s kind of a predicament that we find ourselves in for the first time in a little while, but I’m confident that we’ll figure it out and confident that all our goalies can perform.”
Houle said on Friday, though, that the team is likely to get a boost, with Katonka returning to the lineup.
“It depends how she feels (Saturday), but she’s practiced this week, so I think she’ll be good to go,” Houle said.
Katonka is still tied for second in goals on the team with eight, behind Unsworth’s nine, despite her three-game absence.
Getting her back against No. 3 Elmira, a team that Plattsburgh outshot 47-18 in their last matchup, could provide the finishing ability needed to avoid another trip to overtime against the Soaring Eagles.
“She’s a great player for us, a great leader, and she’s someone everyone looks to,” Houle said of Katonka. “Everybody feels confident once she’s playing.”
Houle was fairly happy with how most of the last tilt with Elmira went, but noted that the Cardinals will have to be better about limiting the “Grade-A” scoring chances they have given up at times this season, and will have to execute the game plan to a higher level.
“There’s some areas of the game we still need to clean up, but they know how we play, we know how they play, and both teams could make some adjustments, but I think it’s mostly about execution and certainly effort,” Houle said.
Depending on the outcome of Plattsburgh’s game, and the outcome of the tournament’s other game on Saturday, the Cards will face either No. 8 Adrian or No. 10 Norwich on Sunday.
Regardless, Houle and the team know that there’s a lot on the line in these two games to wrap up the semester.
“These games are definitely big, especially after dropping two (games) two weekends ago,” Houle said. “I’m just looking for everybody to show up and play hard, and be consistent in their play. Whether you’re a new player, returning player, senior, freshman, junior, sophomore, we’re just looking for everybody to step up and contribute.”
