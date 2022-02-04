Plattsburgh State women tie Cortland, 3-3

CORTLAND — The Plattsburgh State women's ice hockey team battled Cortland to a 3-3 overtime tie in a Northeast Women's Hockey League game Friday afternoon at Alumni Arena.
Co-captains Erin McArdle and Annie Katonka each had a goal and an assist for the Cardinals, while Emily Kromer registered a goal and an assist for the Red Dragons.
Both teams were 1-for-5 on the power play, while Plattsburgh State outshot Cortland by a 47-30 margin.
Holly Schmelzer put the Cardinals on the board at 2:37 of the first period when defenseman Kendall Wasik chipped a puck from the right point into the slot before a Red Dragon swiped the puck toward the blue line. Schmelzer gained control of the puck in the high slot and scored on a shot that went through the five-hole for her first goal of the season. Riley Calhoun also earned an assist on the goal.
At 18:17 of the first, Cortland leveled the score at 1-all. Kromer forced a neutral-zone turnover, spurring a 3-on-2 rush into Plattsburgh's end. Kromer centered a pass to first-year forward Meggan Cramer, and Cramer scored high glove side from the hash marks. Kirsten MacDowell earned an assist on the play as well.
McArdle put the Cardinals out in front with a power-play goal at 1:32 of the second period. Katonka fed McArdle on the point with a pass from the left circle, and McArdle took a shot that navigated through traffic and beat the goalie high glove side. Mattie Norton also earned an assist.
At 6:19 of the second, Cortland tied the game up with a power-play marker of its own. Graduate student forward Grace Schnorr passed D-to-D to Molly McCabe, and McCabe took a shot from the point that Plattsburgh Ashley Davis saved. Katie DeVoe then banged in the rebound in the low slot.
Kromer gave the Red Dragons the lead at 7:47 of the second period. She banked the puck off the boards in the defensive zone to help break herself forward, and she took a shot that Davis turned aside with a pad save. Dany Donegan collected the rebound and took a shot that went wide right of the goal, but the puck stopped along the right post after hitting a Cardinal defender's skate. Kromer then poked the puck inside the right post.
Katonka netted the game-tying goal with 47 seconds left in the second period. McArdle took a slap shot from the left point that was saved, and Katonka hammered home the rebound. Sara Krauseneck also earned an assist on the goal.
Plattsburgh peppered Cortland's Molly Goergen with shots in the third period, as Goergen made 18 stops in the final regulation frame to help force overtime. In the overtime period, both teams had several offensive chances, but both goalies stood on their heads by making five stops each.
The Cardinals move to 16-2-1 overall (11-0-1 NEWHL), while Cortland pushes its record to 13-3-1 overall (8-3-1 NEWHL). The two teams close out their season series Saturday afternoon at 1 p.m. at the Upstate Medical University Arena in Syracuse.
