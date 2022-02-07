Plattsburgh State women score three unanswered to beat Cortland

SYRACUSE – The Plattsburgh State women's ice hockey team scored three unanswered goals, including two from Annie Katonka, to defeat SUNY Cortland, 3-1, in Northeast Women's Hockey League action, Saturday afternoon at the Upstate Medical University Arena.
Both teams were scoreless on the power play, with Cortland going 0-for-4 and Plattsburgh State going 0-for-1. The Cardinals finished the game with a 30-24 edge in shots on goal.
Cortland took a 1-0 lead at 8:46 of the first period, as Jillian Hlasnick one-timed a shot into the back of the net from the slot off a pass from Mia Hlasnick.
Just 11 seconds into the second period, the Cardinals tied the game. Plattsburgh State won the opening face-off, and Lily Stumm carried the puck down the right wing to ignite a 3-on-1 rush. Stumm passed to senior forward Sara Krauseneck in the left circle, and Krauseneck centered a pass to Katonka in the slot that Katonka poked past the Cortland netminder.
Katonka gave Plattsburgh the lead at 17:21 of the second, forcing a turnover in the defensive zone before scoring glove side from the low slot.
Mae Olshansky added an insurance goal at 12:17 of the third period. Nicole Unsworth carried the puck into the offensive zone, and Olshansky picked up a loose puck along the goal line before eventually scoring on a tight angle from the bottom of the left face-off circle. Kaitlin Drew-Mead also earned an assist on the play.
Junior goaltender Chloe Beaubien picked up the win in goal for the Cardinals, making 23 stops.
Plattsburgh raised its unbeaten streak to 12 with the win and rises to 17-2-1 overall (12-0-1 NEWHL) on the season. The Cardinals next host Potsdam on Friday at 7 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.