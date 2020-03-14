Plattsburgh State women's hockey season ends abruptly

PLATTSBURGH — Three wins away from capturing another national championship, the No. 1 Plattsburgh State women's hockey team's title run came to a screeching halt.
Not because of a loss.
No.
Because of the ever-changing COVID-19 pandemic that has captivated the globe, and unfortunately, the sports world.
The NCAA announced Thursday afternoon that the remainder of its winter sports as well as its spring sports had been canceled.
Locally, many athletes have felt the impact of this decision, including those at Plattsburgh.
TITLE RUN STOPPED
Nothing seemed like it would stop the women's hockey team this year from winning its eighth national title in program history and second in a row.
But factors outside of Plattsburgh's control wreaked havoc.
"Everybody is disappointed and sad about the end of the season," Cardinals coach Kevin Houle said.
"You feel bad as a coach but feel even worse for your players. They have given so much and sacrificed so much throughout the course of the year to get to this point in the season to have it taken away."
TOUGH TALK
Houle has addressed his teams after plenty of wins and losses.
Talking with his team Thursday after the news broke was nothing he had experienced before.
"It was something you would never have to expect to address your team about," Houle said. "Your heart goes out to each and every one of them."
The Cardinals had plenty of success in their 2019-20 campaign, but the ultimate goal was taken away.
THE RESPONSE
News traveled quickly as members of Plattsburgh found out their season had just come to an end.
Shock was the word Cardinals captain Erin McArdle used to describe her initial feelings.
"We all realized that all the hard work we put in every day was all for nothing, essentially," the junior blue-liner said. "We worked for that one goal of winning a national championship, and that was taken away."
McArdle and Plattsburgh's other captain, Madison Walker, sent out texts to their teammates and talked about how great of a season they had.
An abrupt end to the year resulted in a whirlwind of emotions and helpless feeling.
"We sent out a text saying this was a great year and how we worked hard and that there was nothing we can do," McArdle said. "There will be more said in time. As of right now, we are all coming together as one. There is not much we can do."
SPARKLING RECORD
The Cardinals finished the season with 26 wins and just one loss.
They went a perfect 18-0-0 in the Northeast Women's Hockey League and took home another league championship.
Plattsburgh's latest win, and what turned out to be its final victory, was a 6-1 defeat of Oswego in the NEWHL championship.
"We were set up well to have a high ranking in the playoffs, and there is not much more we could have done in terms of performance and record," Houle said.
"It's unfinished business, unfortunately, that will not be finished. It's a tough pill to swallow, but it is what it is. We did all we could do."
ORIGINAL PLANS
The Cardinals were slated to play Norwich today in a NCAA Division III quarterfinal at home.
Various plans had been established earlier in the week prior to the NCAA's ultimate decision to put a stop to all competition.
Plattsburgh was set to play in front of a limited crowd with the hopes of clinching another berth into the final four.
"It's something we as coaches were somewhat expecting to happen as the week progressed, and things changed quickly from day to day," Houle said. "We were hoping to get through the weekend, but we were thinking there would be no way we could get through the next weekend."
THE SENIORS
The Cardinals' Hannah Kiraly, Sarah Wolf and Jen Manning were the trio of seniors on the team.
Houle expressed his sympathy toward his three seniors and wished circumstances were different.
McArdle felt similar to Houle.
"That's the main group we felt the worst for because they wanted to go out winning a national championship," McArdle said. "Senior year is supposed to end on a good note. They all played their last game without knowing they were actually playing their last game."
UNEXPECTED SUCCESS
All involved with the team hoped they could reflect on the season next week after hoisting a championship trophy, but things changed and changed quick.
With the unusual ending, Houle acknowledged his disappointment in the year coming to a close but did make sure to say he believed his team accomplished all it could.
A year after losing a hefty senior class with plenty of talent, question marks on the current roster were not question marks for long.
"I think this year's team was a little unexpected for me because we did so well after all those players we lost last year," Houle said.
"We had some big shoes to fill, but our players stepped up and thrived. They embraced the big games and did enough in all the other games to come away with wins. We did all we could, and we have to hang our hat on that."
