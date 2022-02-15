Plattsburgh State women rout Canton, 6-0

CANTON – Annie Katonka scored a hat trick for the second time in as many games and junior goaltender Chloe Beaubien posted an 13-save shutout, as the No. 2 Plattsburgh State women's ice hockey team defeated Canton, 6-0, in Northeast Women's Hockey League action, Tuesday, to stretch its unbeaten streak to 15 games.
In addition to Katonka, Nicole Unsworth, Mae Olshansky and Sara Krauseneck also recorded three points on the afternoon. Unsworth finished with two goals and one assist, Olshansky netted one goal and added two assists and Krauseneck earned three assists. Krauseneck, who now has 29 assists on the season, is just two assists away from the single-season program record of 31 set by Bridget Balisy during the 2015-16 season.
Katonka fired the opening salvo at 5:01 of the first period, scoring low glove side from the low slot off a backhand pass by Krauseneck. Ivy Boric also earned an assist on the goal.
Just 15 seconds later, the Cardinals struck again. First-year defenseman Mattie Norton forced a turnover in the defensive zone and quickly got the puck to Olshansky, who sprung ahead on 2-on-1 rush. She passed to Unsworth in offensive zone, and Unsworth went backhand to forehand before scoring low glove side from just outside the crease.
Olshansky entered the scoring column with 58 seconds left in the opening period when Norton passed to Unsworth behind the goal line from the right point, and Unsworth backhanded a pass back to Olshansky in the low slot. Olshansky then scored on a one-time shot for her 13th goal of the season.
Katonka buried her second goal 35 seconds into the second period. Boric skipped a pass over to Krauseneck on the weak side, and Krauseneck sent a pass right back across the low slot to Katonka. Katonka buried a one-time shot past the Kangaroo netminder to make it a 4-0 game.
Unsworth netted her second score at 7:43 of the third period. Olshansky took a shot on the rush that deflected off Kaitlin Drew-Mead's skate right in front of the goaltender, and Unsworth banged in the rebound.
Finally, at 9:59 of the second period, Katonka completed the hat trick, her fourth of the season. Krauseneck sprung Katonka forward with a stretch pass from the defensive zone, and with just the goalie to beat, Katonka scored glove side.
Beaubien posted her first career shutout, making 13 saves in the win, while junior goaltender Sirena Alvarez turned aside 49 shots in the loss for Canton.
The Cardinals were 1-for-5 on the power play, while the Kangaroos were scoreless in three chances with the extra skater. Plattsburgh State finished with a 55-13 edge in shots on goal.
The Cardinals rise to 20-2-1 overall (15-0-1 NEWHL) with the win and next hosts Buffalo State in its penultimate game of the regular season on Friday, at 7 p.m.
