Plattsburgh State women readjust for back-to-back with Oswego

PLATTSBURGH — After opening up the season’s second semester with two more in the win column, the Plattsburgh State women’s hockey team’s (12-2, 9-0) schedule was dealt another blow by COVID.
After beating Oswego last Friday and Morrisville last Saturday, the Cardinals’ non-league Tuesday game against Middlebury that had already been postponed once got canceled due to COVID-19 issues.
“It’s a big loss for us; it’s a game that both teams always get up for,” Plattsburgh head coach Kevin Houle said. “To not play them is definitely disappointing, but that’s just the way it is with COVID.”
The Cardinals were set to play the Lakers again in a Northeast Women’s Hockey League game Friday before facing off against SUNY Canton on Saturday.
But then pandemic-related issues caused both Plattsburgh and Oswego’s schedules to change.
“They were coming up to play Potsdam and us, we were going to be playing Oswego and Canton, and both Canton and Potsdam can’t play, so we decided, between coaches, that we might as well fill a non-league game we both had room for,” Houle said. “It just made sense.”
LAST WEEKEND
Houle largely liked how his team responded to returning to game action a week late due to previous COVID-related postponements, taking wins against the Lakers and Morrisville by scores of 5-2 and 4-0, respectively.
“It had been a long layover, with the cancellations and so forth, so it was great to be back playing; we certainly had some lapses on both nights, but it was a pretty good effort,” Houle said. “The Oswego game was tighter than the final score, but we managed to pull away in the third period.”
Chloe Beaubien built on three wins in as many games just before break with a 22-save performance in the win against the Lakers, before senior goalie Ashley Davis backstopped a 19-save shutout of the Mustangs.
Beaubien, Davis and junior goalie Lilla Nease have all put together strong overall seasons thus far, but the team is still looking for one to emerge as a frontrunner as the Cardinals progress through the second half of the season.
“For me, I wanna be honed in on one goalie, that’s kinda the way we’ve always done things, other than a few years ago, but I am confident that any of the three of them can do the job,” Houle said.
The tilts with Oswego and Morrisville saw a lot of the usual vets like Annie Katonka and Kaitlin Drew-Mead get on the scoreboard, but also saw sophomore forward Mae Olshansky record two goals and an assist across the two games.
This came after she assisted on a goal and scored the game winner against Norwich University in the championship game of the East-West Hockey Classic at Norwich before winter break.
“Mae has some great skills in terms of her hands and ability to score,” Houle said. “She’s always been someone that at every level has been able to put the puck in the net.”
THE LAKERS
While it wasn’t the plan, the Cards are happy that the weekend’s schedule against the Lakers is lengthier than anticipated.
“That aspect of the weekend worked out well, in terms of getting two games in as we had hoped to,” Houle said.
After giving Plattsburgh a challenge earlier in the year before the Cards came out on top, Oswego (8-4-1, 5-3-1) had last weekend’s game tied at two-all just under five minutes into the third period.
“They’re a young team with some talented players, and they play hard,” Houle said. “They take away time and space, so we’ll have to be aware and move the puck quickly, and not give them a chance to keep us in our own end.”
