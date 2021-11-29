MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. — The Plattsburgh State women's ice hockey team received 107 voting points to garner the No. 4 spot in the USCHO.com Division III Top-10 Poll, as announced on Monday.
This comes after the Cardinals dropped a pair of overtime games to top-10 opponents in the Cardinal/Panther Classic this past weekend. Plattsburgh State was edged by No. 7 Endicott College, 4-3, on Saturday and No. 3 Elmira College, 4-3, on Sunday. The setback to Endicott ended the Cardinals' NCAA Division III women's ice hockey record home-winning streak at 44 games.
Plattsburgh had previously been ranked No. 1 for 23 consecutive polls dating back to March 18, 2019.
