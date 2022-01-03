Plattsburgh State women fall to Clarkson, 81-75

POTSDAM – The Plattsburgh State women's basketball team battled Clarkson University through two overtimes, but the Cardinals came up just short in an 81-75 non-conference setback to the Golden Knights, Monday, to open up the 2022 portion of their schedule.
The Golden Knights opened up a 61-57 lead with 2:26 left in the fourth quarter following a jumper by Lauren Bell, but Kayla Doody drew the Cardinals within three with 1:42 remaining after knocking down a free throw.
Following a Clarkson shot clock violation, Doody buried a three-pointer with 19 seconds left to tie the game at 61-all, but Bell got fouled with four ticks remaining and made the back end of the free throws to hand Clarkson a 62-61 advantage.
Plattsburgh called timeout to advance the ball to half court on the inbound, and Payton Couture got fouled with 0.7 seconds left, hitting the second free throw to tie the game at 62-all.
Neither team scored for the first 2:21 of the first overtime period before Mya Smith broke the ice with a layup. Hope Sullivan nailed a three-pointer to stake the Cardinals to a 67-62 lead, but a layup by Bell and a three-pointer by Dumont drew the score back to even.
Sullivan cashed in on a layup with five seconds to go before Dumont answered at the buzzer to level the score at 69-69 heading into the second overtime.
Clarkson never trailed in the second overtime, with Elaina Porter scoring on the opening possession. That kick-started a 7-0 Golden Knight run, and a free throw by Veronica Tache gave the home team a 76-69 advantage with 1:45 left in the second overtime.
Couture accounted for all four points in a 4-0 run to draw the Cardinals within a possession, and, after Dumont made a free throw with 30 seconds left, Sullivan pulled Plattsburgh within two points with 22 seconds to go.
Kailey Johnson scored for Clarkson to extend the lead back out to four before Porter made two free throws with three seconds left to seal the Golden Knight victory.
THE GAME
Clarkson scored the first six points of the game and led by as many as eight in the opening quarter, but layups by Caitlin Kolesar and Brinley Inglee in the final 1:06 of the first pulled Plattsburgh within two.
While the Golden Knights' Tache kicked off the second quarter with a made basket, a jumper by Sullivan and two free throws by Couture tied the game at 19-all.
Clarkson opened up a pair of six-point leads before an Inglee layup and a Sullivan trey whittled the deficit to one. The two teams traded points until a layup by Dumont handed the Golden Knights a 35-31 lead heading into the locker rooms.
Following a Dumont jumper midway through the third that staked the home team to a 42-37 cushion, Plattsburgh went on an 11-point tear, and a layup by Couture with 1:43 remaining in the quarter handed the Cardinals a 48-42 lead.
Dumont hit a jumper before Kanesha Strider answered with a 3-pointer, but Tache's layup with two seconds left pulled Clarkson within five heading into the final regulation period.
Plattsburgh shot 34.2 percent from the floor and 70.8 percent from the line, while Clarkson overcame a 52.9 percent performance from the charity stripe by shooting 47.2 percent from the field.
The Golden Knights finished with a 55-39 edge in rebounds, while the Cardinals forced Clarkson into 21 turnovers, netting 20 points off those giveaways.
Sullivan played the entire 50 minutes of her intercollegiate debut, scoring 20 points and grabbing nine rebounds. Couture had a 17-point, 10-rebound double-double, while Doody registered 15 points in 39 minutes coming off the bench. Strider also reached double figures with 11 points.
The Cardinals fall to 3-7 overall with the loss and next visits Fredonia in SUNYAC action on Friday at 5:30 p.m.
—
Clarkson 81, Plattsburgh State 75
Plattsburgh (75)
Sullivan 8-0-20, Couture 5-7-17, Strider 3-3-11, Smith 1-2-4, Campbell 0-0-0, Doody 4-5-15, Inglee 2-0-4, Kolesar 2-0-4. Totals- 25-17-75.
Clarkson (81)
Dumont 13-1-29, Porter 6-3-17, Bell 5-2-12, Pratt 5-0-10, Tache 3-3-9, Johnson 2-0-4, Towler 0-0-0.
Halftime- Clarkson, 35-31.
3 point goals- Plattsburgh (8) Sullivan 4, Strider 2, Doody 2. Clarkson (4) Dumont 2, Porter 2.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.