Plattsburgh State women easily handle Morrisville, 8-0

PLATTSBURGH — Junior forward Ivy Boric recorded her first collegiate hat trick and added two assists for a career-high five points to help lead No. 1 Plattsburgh State women's ice hockey to an 8-0 win over Morrisville State in the first game of a back-to-back Northeast Women's Hockey League series, Friday night at the Ronald B. Stafford Ice Arena.
Boric led all skaters with five points, Sara Krauseneck contributed one goal and three assists for four points, Annie Katonka added one goal and two assists for three points and Mattie Norton recorded three assists. Rivers Morris scored her first collegiate goal, and Haley Steffey and Mae Olshansky tallied their first collegiate assists.
Boric, who is the reigning NEWHL Player of the Week, gave Plattsburgh a 1-0 lead at 3:04 of the first period on a wrist shot from the slot.
Katonka made the score 2-0 when she finished off a rush for her sixth goal of the season on a deke at 11:41 of the first period.
The score stayed 2-0 until the final minute of the first period when Nicole Unsworth scored her fifth goal of the season at 19:28. Unsworth sent a shot on net from the right sideboards that found its way through the goaltender's five-hole to make the score 3-0.
Just 39 seconds into the second period, Boric tallied her second goal of the game to make the score 4-0. On a 2-on-1 rush, Boric attempted to pass the puck across the front of the net, but the puck deflected off of a defenseman and through the goaltender's five-hole.
Morris made the score 5-0 with her first career goal on a wrist shot from the slot that beat the goaltender on the glove side at 11:39 of the second period.
The Cardinals' lead stretched to 6-0 at 16:51 of the second period on Krauseneck's fourth goal of the season. All alone by the right post, Krauseneck redirected a pass from Boric for the goal.
Boric completed her hat trick to make the score 7-0 on the power play at 8:05 of the third period, scoring on a back-door play for her third goal of the game and sixth of the season.
Lilly Stumm capped off the scoring with her second goal of the season on the power play at 10:33 of the third period. Stumm wired a wrist shot from the slot that beat the goaltender high on the glove side.
Ashley Davis made 10 saves to earn the shutout and improve to 4-0-0 on the season.
Plattsburgh finished 2-for-4 on the power play. Morrisville finished 0-of-1.
The Cardinals held a 55-10 advantage in shots on goal.
Plattsburgh (5-0-0, 4-0-0 NEWHL), which extended its NCAA Division III women's ice hockey record home-winning streak to 43 games, faces Morrisville (2-3-1, 1-2-1 NEWHL) for the series finale today at 3 p.m. at the Ronald B. Stafford Ice Arena.
—
Plattsburgh State 8, Morrisville State 0
MOR 0 0 0 — 0
PSU 3 3 2 — 8
First period- 1, PSU, Boric (Katonka, Krauseneck), 3:04. 2, PSU, Katonka (Krauseneck, Boric), 11:41. 3, PSU, Unsworth (Norton), 19:28.
Second period- 4, PSU, Boric (Katonka), 0:39. 5, PSU, Morris (Steffey, Olshansky), 11:39. 6, PSU, Krauseneck (Boric, Norton), 16:51.
Third period- 7, PSU, Boric PPG (Krauseneck, Norton), 8:05. 8, PSU, Stumm PPG (Wasik, Kendall), 10:33.
Goaltenders (shots/saves)- Ganje, MOR, 38-32; Timby, MOR, 17-15. Davis, PSU, 10-10.
