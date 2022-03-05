PLATTSBURGH — It took overtime, but the Plattsburgh State women are once again Northeast Women’s Hockey League champions, defeating Cortland, 4-3, Saturday.
In the opening minute of the extra time, Mae Olshanksy redirected a Kaitlin Drew-Mead pass as she skated through the neutral zone.
The puck landed on the stick of a streaking Nicole Unsworth, who ended up scoring on the drive to the net to win it.
“I had all the confidence in the world that that was going in,” Cardinal forward Annie Katonka said of watching the play. “Nico’s Johnny on the spot, she doesn’t miss those. She got a little lucky with getting poke-checked and it hitting her leg, but that’s hockey”
Plattsburgh State head coach Kevin Houle also praised Olshansky’s work to set up the play.
“It was a great play by Mae in the neutral zone, just redirecting that pass to Nicole, so it was seamless,” Houle said. “Nicole didn’t have to gather it or anything, she just went.”
THE GAME
The game took a winding road to get to Unsworth’s OT winner.
The Red Dragons were able to take command early on, scoring 3:11 into the first.
Molly McCabe put one of Cortland’s several shots through traffic on net, and it deflected off Dany Donegan, with Donegan tapping her leg as she skated to McCabe to celebrate.
Cortland held that 1-0 lead to the first intermission, holding the Cardinals to seven shots to their six.
“It was a tough game, there’s no question about it,” Houle said. “They’re a very good team.”
But then Plattsburgh got going in the second.
After Sara Krauseneck and Destiny Bautista traded goals to make it 2-1 Cortland by the midpoint of the frame, the Cardinals secured their first lead of the game in the final five minutes of the middle stanza.
Katonka one-timed an Ivy Boric pass past Molly Goergen at the 15:13 mark and Tatem Cheney finished a play after several rebound chances at 18:37 to make it 3-2, Plattsburgh State, going into the third.
There was not a single penalty call to either side going into the third, with the referees appearing happy to let the two teams play.
But then, just past midway through the third, Erin McArdle was called for a slash as she tried to catch up to Nicole Tulowiecki as she went in on a partial breakaway.
On the ensuing powerplay, the Red Dragons again got a point shot through traffic, but this time Grace Schnorr got it through the bodies herself to tie the game.
“Any mistake could potentially lead to a goal, and that’s what happened in the third” Houle said. “Every little opportunity you have, you have to take advantage of, and you can’t make that mistake that leads to a goal; that’s just hockey, but you can control that to some degree.”
And Houle kept that message going into overtime, with Olshansky and Unsworth eventually taking advantage of their opportunity.
“It felt good to get that goal early and get it done,” Unsworth said.
NEWHL TITLE
This marks the Cardinals’ fourth-straight NEWHL title, having won every league title since its inception.
But, compared to some of the victories in the past, Katonka said this tighter tilt held a bit more meaning for her competitively.
“I think that was probably the best league win we’ve had,” Katonka said. “It felt the most deserved.”
It also marked the third time this season that Cortland gave the Plattsburgh squad a real run for it, with the Cardinals winning 3-1 and tying a game 3-3 in their last back-to-back with the Red Dragons.
And this title win was as close as it gets, especially compared to some of the blowouts of the last few seasons, with other NEWHL teams starting to give Plattsburgh more of a test than before.
“It’s great, it shows how far women’s hockey has come,” Katonka said. “Every team is getting good; Oswego, Cortland, it could have been anybody.”
The Cardinals will now move on to the first round of the NCAA Division III tournament, with seeding set to be announced Sunday.
They finish their conference games with a 17-0-1 record (24-2-1 overall), and currently sit ranked No. 2 in the DCU/USCHO.com Division III Top-10 Poll
"Every day we got to bring it from here on out if we want to keep moving forward," Unsworth said. "We can’t let up.”
—
Plattsburgh State 4, Cortland 3 (OT)
CTL 1 1 1 0 — 3
PSU 0 3 0 1 — 4
First period- 1, CTL, Donegan (McCabe, Kromer), 3:11.
Second period- 2, PSU, Krauseneck (Katonka, Killeen), 4:11. 3, CTL, Bautista (Zwolak, Hlasnick), 10:41. 4, PSU, Katonka (Boric, Norton), 15:13. 5, PSU, Cheney (Whitney, Calhoun), 18:37.
Third period- 6, CTL, Schnorr (McCabe, Gaffney), 12:23.
Overtime- 7, PSU, Unsworth (Olshansky, Drew-Meade), 0:59.
Shots- Plattsburgh State, 36-26.
Saves- Goergen, CTL, 32. Beaubien, PSU, 23.
