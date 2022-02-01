PLATTSBURGH – The Plattsburgh State women's ice hockey team stretched its winning streak to 10 with a 9-1 victory over Canton in Northeast Women's Hockey League action, Tuesday, at Ronald B. Stafford Ice Arena.
Sara Krauseneck finished with five points on two goals and three assists, while Kaitlin Drew-Mead scored twice and was credited with one assist. Annie Katonka notched four points on a goal and three assists, while Sierra Benjamin netted a goal and added two assists.
The Cardinals were 2-for-4 on the power play, while the Kangaroos were scoreless on three chances with the extra skater. Plattsburgh State held a 67-21 edge in shots on goal.
Katonka opened scoring a 4:24 of the first period. Krauseneck took a shot that was saved before Katonka crashed the net and flicked the rebound into the back of the net.
Benjamin doubled the Cardinal lead at 15:42 of the first. Katonka sent a diagonal pass to Benjamin in the right circle, and Benjamin launched a shot that went over the goalie's shoulder blocker side. Krauseneck also earned an assist on the play.
Krauseneck made it a three-goal game with just 38 seconds left in the first period. Katonka slid a loose puck in the corner to Benjamin on the right point, and Benjamin took a shot that Krauseneck redirected into the goal.
Drew-Mead entered the scoring column with a goal at the 11:35 mark of the second period. Kendall Wasik sent a stretch pass ahead to Mae Olshansky, and Olshansky sent a short pass to Drew-Mead in the slot. Drew-Mead then scored glove side to put the Cardinals up, 4-0.
Nicole Unsworth tallied a power-play goal at 15:12 of the second to give the Cardinals a 5-0 advantage. Drew-Mead fed Benjamin in the right circle, and Benjamin quickly sent a pass over to Unsworth on the weak side. Unsworth took advantage of the space and one-timed a shot into the back of the net.
Exactly one minute later, Erin McArdle scored on the power play, taking advantage of a 5-on-3 opportunity. Krauseneck fed Mattie Norton on the right point, and Norton passed D-to-D to McArdle. McArdle settled the puck before taking advantage of a screened goalie, scoring from the left point.
Riley Calhoun cleared the box 31 seconds later with another power-play goal. Norton passed down low to Tatem Cheney, and Cheney centered the puck to Calhoun, who scored low glove side.
At 1:27 of the third period, Drew-Mead registered her second goal of the evening. Holly Schmelzer played the puck to Unsworth in the defensive zone, and Unsworth broke Drew-Mead out ahead with a stretch pass. Drew-Mead scored from the left circle on the rush, launching the puck over the goaltender's blocker.
Plattsburgh State notched its final goal of the game at 4:29 of the third period. Ivy Boric had the puck along the back wall before it squirted free to Katonka. Katonka then found Krauseneck out in front, who scored low glove side for her second tally of the night.
Canton's Brycelan Sunday broke up the shutout bid at 18:31 of the third. She forced a turnover in the Cardinals' zone and scored high glove side.
Chloe Beaubien turned aside 20 shots in the win for Plattsburgh State, while Mak Ganje made 58 saves in the loss for Canton.
Plattsburgh State rises to 16-2-0 overall (11-0-0 NEWHL) with the win and next visits SUNY Cortland on Friday, Feb. 4, at 2 p.m. Canton falls to 12-4-1 overall (6-4-1 NEWHL) with the loss and next visits Oswego State on Friday, Feb. 4, at 3 p.m.
