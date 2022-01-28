Plattsburgh State women beat Williams, 5-1, in non-league tilt

PLATTSBURGH – The Plattsburgh State women's ice hockey team netted five unanswered goals en route to beating Williams College, 5-1, in non-league action on Friday, stretching the team's winning streak to nine games.
Erin McArdle and Taylor Whitney each scored a goal and added an assist, while Nicole Unsworth recorded two assists.
Avery Dunn put the Ephs on the board 8:21 into the first period, scoring five-hole from the right face-off circle. Sophia Hoppe and Delaney Szlezyngier earned assists on the goal that wound up being the only scoring that occurred in the first period, as Williams took a 1-0 lead into the first intermission.
Whitney leveled the score at 1-all at 15:10 of the second period, scoring shorthanded.
McArdle banked a pass forward off the boards to Whitney, and Whitney led a 2-on-1 rush into the offensive zone. She passed to Boric in the right circle, and Boric passed it right back to Whitney, who scored low stick side from the left post.
Riley Calhoun scored what wound up being the game winner 3:18 later when Whitney dug the puck out of a scrum in the corner, and junior forward Tatem Cheney chipped a pass to Calhoun, who backhanded a shot past the goalie blocker side.
Mae Olshansky tallied on the power play 1:40 into the third to extend the advantage to 3-1. Sierra Benjamin took a shot from the right point that was stopped before Unsworth collected the rebound and centered a pass to Olshansky in the low slot, and Olshansky scored low glove side.
McArdle scored her second goal of the season at 7:42 of the third period.
Sara Krauseneck led the Cardinals in transition down the left wing and dropped the puck off to Annie Katonka once she entered the offensive zone.
Katonka then played the puck back to McArdle on the left point, and McArdle ripped a one-time shot past the Eph netminder.
Kaitlin Drew-Mead added further insurance on the power play at 15:28 of the third. Kendall Wasik took a shot from the high slot that got caught up in traffic, and Unsworth took a shot off the rebound that hit the post. Drew-Mead then banged in the rebound off of Unsworth's shot, scoring what wound up being the game's final goal.
Ashley Davis made 19 saves in the win for the Cardinals, while Chloe Heiting turned aside 45 shots for Williams in the loss.
The Cardinals shined on special teams, going 2-for-4 on the power play while also netting a shorthanded goal. The Ephs were scoreless on two tries with the extra skater.
Plattsburgh rises to 15-2-0 overall with the win and next hosts Canton on Feb. 1, at 7 p.m.
