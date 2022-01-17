Plattsburgh State women beat Oswego, Morrisville on weekend road trip

PLATTSBURGH — The Plattsburgh State women's hockey team added two more league wins to the standings in a weekend road trip to Oswego and Morrisville.
PLATTSBURGH 5
OSWEGO 2
Co-captain Annie Katonka posted three points, two goals and an assist, as the Cardinals scored three unanswered goals in the third period to down Oswego State, 5-2, in Northeast Women's Hockey League action, Friday, at the Deborah F. Stanley Arena.
The Cardinals opened scoring at 7:50 of the first period, as senior forward Sara Krauseneck played the puck out in front from along the back wall, and Katonka dove to bury the loose puck from just outside the crease. Ivy Boric also earned an assist on the play.
Sophomore forward Rivers Morris scored her second collegiate goal at 13:10 of the first period after Mack Emery sprung Taylor Whitney forward with a stretch pass, with Morris redirecting a pass from Whitney on the 3-on-2 rush, into the goal.
Oswego pulled within one just 54 seconds into the second period, as sophomore forward Morgan Shines blasted a one-timer pass from Simone Bednarik into the back of the net from the low slot.
With 4:37 gone in the third, the Lakers tied the game with a power-play goal.
Amanda Zenstein took a shot from the high slot that was saved, and sophomore forward Kyleigh Grugin knocked in the rebound. Megan Teachout also earned an assist on the goal.
Krauseneck found Katonka for what wound up being the game-winning goal 1:21 later, as the two passed back and forth on the rush before Krauseneck's centering pass set up Katonka for the finish right in front of the crease.
Kaitlin Drew-Mead added to the Cardinals' score at 7:50 of the third period, beating a sliding Laker goaltender with a shot through the five-hole.
Tatem Cheney added insurance at 17:09 of the third period by scoring with the extra attacker as a result of a delayed penalty.
Chloe Beaubien made 22 saves in the win for the Cardinals, while sophomore goaltender Joanna Hiebert turned aside 24 shots in the loss for the Lakers.
Playing in their first game in more than a month, the Plattsburgh never trailed in the contest, owning a 29-24 edge in shots on goal. Oswego went 1-for-3 on the power play, while Plattsburgh State was scoreless in two power-play chances.
PLATTSBURGH 4
MORRISVILLE 0
Plattsburgh State stretched its winning streak to six, Saturday, at the Morrisville IcePlex, blanking Morrisville, 4-0, in NEWHL action.
After a scoreless first period, Olshansky put the Cardinals on the board at 3:18 of the second on the power play.
Nicole Unsworth passed to defenseman Sierra Benjamin in the right face-off circle, and Benjamin found Olshansky in the low slot. Olshansky then scored glove side to give Plattsburgh a 1-0 advantage.
Co-captain Erin McArdle buried a power-play goal with 26.1 seconds remaining in the second to double the Cardinal lead. Katonka won an offensive-zone face-off to Krauseneck on the right wing, and Krauseneck passed back to Benjamin on the right point. After Benjamin and McArdle passed D-to-D, McArdle ripped a shot through traffic that ultimately went through the five-hole.
Olshansky made it a 3-0 game with 9:02 elapsed in the third, beating the Mustang goalie blocker side with a shot from the right circle. Kendall Wasik and Holly Schmelzer earned assists on the play.
Finally, at 15:13 of the third, Katonka added insurance. Bridget Orr fed Katonka with a pass across the crease, and Katonka banged the puck in from the left side of the goal. Boric earned an assist on the goal as well.
Ashley Davis made 19 saves in the shutout victory for the Cardinals, while first-year goaltender Emma Plett turned aside 41 shots in the loss for the Mustangs.
Plattsburgh finished with a 45-19 edge in shots on goal and went 2-for-4 on the power play. Morrisville was unable to score on its lone power-play opportunity of the game.
Plattsburgh is ranked at No. 2 in the DCU/USCHO.com Women's Division III Top-10 Poll.
Plattsburgh State rises to 12-2-0 overall (9-0-0 NEWHL) with the win, and next plays at home against Oswego on Friday.
A non-league game against Middlebury College originally scheduled for Tuesday was cancelled.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.