PLATTSBURGH — For the second Saturday in a row, the Plattsburgh State women’s hockey team worked overtime, beating Colby College, 3-2, in the extra frame.
But Annie Katonka provided the heroics this time around, following up Nicole Unsworth’s breakaway goal last Saturday with an unassisted toe-drag goal around the Mules’ goaltender, Nina Prünster, 3:24 into the fourth period.
“I think I’m still just trying to process it. It was a kinda crazy game,” Katonka said postgame. “I saw an open puck, and I had been trying to toe drag all day, but third time’s the charm, I guess.”
THE GAME
Katonka also opened the scoring in the first period, tipping an Ivy Boric shot 14:01 into the opening stanza.
Colby had done a decent job keeping it a fairly low-event game up to that point, but the end of the first and into the second saw the game pivot to Plattsburgh’s favor.
Veteran forward Sara Krauseneck then tipped a Kendall Wasik point shot 11:32 into the middle period to give the Cards a 2-0 lead.
“We knew we had to just keep pushing,” Krauseneck said. “Their goalie did well, and there were loose pucks in front. Two of our goals were tips, so we really just had to grind it and do what we could in front the net.”
Plattsburgh State outshot the Mules 20-7 in the second period alone, but a late powerplay chance for Colby helped the Mules get back into it.
Meg Rittenhouse put a shot on through traffic, beating Cardinal goalie Chloe Beaubien to cut the lead to one at the 18:09 mark of the second.
“Second period I thought we dominated, and really could have come out of that period a few goals up,” Plattsburgh head coach Kevin Houle said. “Credit to them for building off (their power-play goal), I thought they came out (for the third) strong.”
In the third, Lexi Cafiero scored the all-important tying marker for Colby, cleaning up a net front chance at the 7:43 mark.
FIRST APPEARANCE
The loss marked the first appearance in the NCAA tournament for the Mules after being awarded an at-large bid following a strong season in the New England Small College Athletic Conference.
“I think it’s been a really special year,” Colby head coach Holley Tyng said of her team. “When it’s all said and done, I don’t have any regrets, and I don’t think they should either.”
Cafiero, who was the Mules’ leading scorer coming into the matchup, was happy to see her team claw their way into making it a game, even if the end result wasn’t the desired one.
“We just played with a ton of heart,” Cafiero said. “That’s what our program is all about.”
Her and Prünster, both seniors on the team, were happy to see how far the program has come in their time at the college, and expect it to only keep growing.
“When we started out as freshmen, we were definitely a different program; we’re a really good team now, and I think we should expect to win more of these games,” Cafiero said, with Prünster adding, “‘Having this experience here will really help them. It was amazing seeing this program turning around, our coach has done a great job.”
UP NEXT
With the results of the day’s other quarterfinal matchups now in, Plattsburgh State now knows it will be facing Gustavus-Adolphus in a semi-final game on Friday.
A heavyweight tilt between Elmira and the host Middlebury squad rounds out the final four.
Start times for those games are yet to be announced.
“It’s a short week, so we gotta be ready to play,” Houle said before the next opponent had been decided. “Whoever we play is going to obviously be really good, so we’re just going to spend the week preparing to give it our best. “
—
Plattsburgh State 3, Colby 2 (OT)
COL 0 1 1 0 — 2
PSU 1 1 0 1 — 3
First period- 1, PSU, Boric (Katonka), 14:01.
Second period- 2, PSU, Krauseneck (Wasik, Stumm), 11:32. 3, COL, Rittenhouse (Staton, Karpa), 18:09.
Third period- 4, COL, Cafiero (Rittenhouse, Karpa), 7:43.
Overtime- 5, PSU, Katonka, 3:24.
Shots- Plattsburgh State, 50-30.
Saves- Beaubien, PSU, 28. Prunster, COL, 47.
Email Ben Watson
Twitter: @BenWatsonPR
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.