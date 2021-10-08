Plattsburgh State women beat Buffalo, move into first in SUNYAC

BUFFALO — The Plattsburgh State women's soccer team cruised past Buffalo State, 5-0, in a SUNYAC match on Friday at Coyer Field.
With the victory, the Cardinals moved into first place in the SUNYAC standings.
All five of Plattsburgh's goals came in the first half of the match.
Plattsburgh native Kirsten Villemaire made the score 1-0 when she scored her fourth goal of the season in the third minute, taking a shot from outside the 18-yard box that went over the head of the Buffalo State goalkeeper and into the net.
Avery Durgan scored her fifth goal of the season in the 11th minute, beating a diving goalkeeper with a shot from just inside the penalty box to make the score 2-0.
Allison Seidman made the score 3-0 in the 30th minute.
Seidman took a pass from Emily Frodyma in the 18-yard box and chipped a shot over the head of the goalkeeper for her fifth goal of the season.
In the 34th minute, Lauren Vellecca scored her first goal of the season to make the score 4-0. Vellecca moved around Bengal defenders and tapped a shot into the goal.
The Cardinals' fifth goal came in the 38th minute when Frodyma scored her sixth goal of the season. Frodyma made a run along the sideline, beat a defender, evaded the goalie, and finished with a chip into an open goal.
Plattsburgh, which emptied its bench on the way to the 5-0 win, played 24 different players in the match.
Cardinal goalkeeper Julia Ennis, who made two saves in the match, now has a 7-2-2 record after earning her third shutout on the season
Bella Vene allowed all five goals and made seven saves over 71:22 in goal for Buffalo State. Samantha Kaufman made one save over 18:38 of game time in relief of Vene.
Plattsburgh outshot Buffalo State 13-2.
The Cardinals, 7-2-2, 4-1-0 SUNYAC, who has won five of their last six matches, travel to Fredonia for a SUNYAC match at 1 p.m. today.
–
Plattsburgh 5, Buffalo 0
Plattsburgh 5 0 – 5
Buffalo 0 0 – 0
First half- 1, PSU, Villemaire, 2:13. 2, PSU, Durgan, 10:40. 3, PSU, Seidman (Frodyma), 29:54. 4, PSU, Vallecca, 33:05. 5, PSU, Frodyma, 38:00.
Second half- No scoring.
Shots- Plattsburgh, 13-2.
Saves- Ennis, PSU, 2. Vene, BUF, 4, Kaufman, BUF, 1.
