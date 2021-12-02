Plattsburgh State women aiming to rebound on road trip

PLATTSBURGH — Following its first two-game losing streak in more than three years, the Plattsburgh State women’s hockey team is hitting the road for Potsdam and Canton this weekend looking for a chance to rebound.
Despite outshooting Endicott College 59-18 last Saturday and outshooting Elmira College 47-18 last Sunday, the Cardinals (6-2, 5-0) lost both matchups in overtime.
While the desired results didn’t come, Plattsburgh head coach Kevin Houle hopes that his team can keep some of the same things from the game against the Soaring Eagles going as they face off against Potsdam, Friday, and Canton, Saturday.
“Hopefully, we’ll come out and continue playing the way we played last Sunday, with that same energy, and same level of intensity,” Houle said. “It’s a little different when you get on the road and get off the bus and play, so hopefully we’ll be ready to go, and I think we will be.”
Unfortunately for the Cardinals, they will likely have to start the road trip without co-captain and leading goal scorer Annie Katonka, as Houle said it would be “doubtful” that the injured forward would return for the Friday night tilt against the Bears.
Katonka went down in the game against Endicott and has not returned to play since.
Senior forward Taylor Whitney drew into Katonka’s spot last Sunday, playing between wingers Ivy Boric and Sara Krauseneck.
Houle said that the lineup going into this weekend will look similar to the one he iced against Elmira, with some of the team’s younger players also getting shifted around the lineup to fill the holes made by Katonka’s absence.
“Taylor Whitney’s been one of our top players for years, so we expect her to do a great job as she did on Sunday,” Houle said. “We have a lot of talent on this team, and some of the newer players are starting to step in and pick up some slack, and we hope to see them be more involved as this weekend, and season, progresses.”
And after giving up a couple goals on outnumbered rushes against Elmira, a more cohesive defensive approach has been a focus in practice this week.
“We have to be better defensively; from the goalies on out, we have to be better,” Houle said. “You’re going to give up chances during the course of a game, but you have to limit those Grade-A chances. Certainly, we want to do a better job of limiting those opportunities.”
Plattsburgh would also benefit from some more players hitting the score sheet.
While veteran players like Boric (7G, 12A), Katonka (8G, 6A), Krauseneck (6G, 10A), and Nicole Unsworth (7G, 3A) are predictably filling up their stat sheets, there is a bit of a drop off at forward after Unsworth’s 10 points.
But Houle has liked what he’s seen out of those players’ fellow vets like Tatem Cheney and Kaitlin Drew-Mead, as well as some of the squad’s younger players, and is certain luck will turn their way soon.
“We’ve had a lot of players play well this year so far who maybe aren’t on the scoreboard, but we’d certainly like to see them start putting pucks in the net,” Houle said. “They’re creating offence, they’re creating chances, and eventually the puck’s going to go in.”
THE OPPONENTS
Potsdam comes into Friday’s matchup with an 0-1-3-1 league record and 2-5-1 overall, while Canton sits at 1-0-0-1 in league action and 5-0-1 overall.
As the Cardinals return to Northeast Women’s Hockey League action against the Bears and Kangaroos, Houle said that the team is just focused on coming away with two big Ws.
“They’re both pretty good teams, the records don’t always best indicate where they’re at,” Houle said. “Canton has played well, and Potsdam has had more of a difficult schedule, but they’re both teams that you have to be prepared for. Any time you go to someone else’s rink, you have to be ready to play.”
