Plattsburgh State volleyball schedule announced

PLATTSBURGH — After experiencing a canceled 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Plattsburgh State women's volleyball team will return to the court for competition for the first time since 2019 when it begins its 25-match 2021 schedule on Sept. 1.
The Cardinals open up the season on Sept. 1 at home against Castleton University before traveling to SUNY Poly on Sept. 4, to take on Utica College and SUNY Poly. From Sept. 10-11, Plattsburgh State competes at a classic up in the Potsdam/Canton area, squaring off with defending NCAA regional champion Clarkson University and St. John Fisher College on Sept. 10, before clashing with SUNY Canton and St. Lawrence University on Sept. 11.
State University of New York Athletic Conference (SUNYAC) play opens for the Cardinals on Sept. 14, at home against SUNY Potsdam, and Plattsburgh State then travels to Union College for the Union/Russell Sage Crosstown Challenge on Sept. 18, facing Hartwick College and The Sage Colleges. Plattsburgh State visits Northern Vermont University-Johnson on Sept. 21, before visiting SUNY New Paltz (Sept. 24) and SUNY Oneonta (Sept. 25). Canton visits Memorial Hall on Sept. 29, while Fredonia (Oct. 1) and Buffalo State (Oct. 2) travel to Plattsburgh that weekend.
The Cardinals then visit SUNY Geneseo (Oct. 8) and defending SUNYAC champion SUNY Brockport (Oct. 9) before hosting St. Lawrence on Oct. 14. After competing against Union and St. John Fisher at the Union Tri-Match on Oct. 16, Plattsburgh State hosts NVU-Johnson (Oct. 20), SUNY Cortland (Oct. 22) and Oswego State (Oct. 23) in its final three home matches of the regular season. The Cardinals wrap up the regular season at Castleton on Oct. 27.
The top six teams in the final regular-season conference standings will qualify for the SUNYAC Tournament, with the first round set for Nov. 2, the semifinals set for Nov. 5, and the championship match set for Nov. 6.
