Plattsburgh State volleyball falls to St. Lawrence

PLATTSBURGH — Sophomore defensive specialist/outside hitter Payton Zophy recorded an 11-kill, 16-dig double-double, but the Plattsburgh State women's volleyball team fell, 3-1 (25-15, 25-18, 6-25, 25-23), to visiting St. Lawrence University on Thursday evening in non-conference action at Memorial Hall in its annual Dig Pink Match.
Beyond Zophy, senior opposite Kaitlyn Bjelko notched nine kills against four errors on 28 swings, while sophomore setter Emma Rivers and senior setter Allyssa Rock handed out 14 and 12 assists, respectively. Senior libero/defensive specialist Maddy Zophy defended 24 digs, while junior outside hitter/opposite Jenn Braun posted six block assists.
For St. Lawrence, senior outside hitter/opposite Annika Kreppein finished with a 15-kill, 18-dig double-double, while senior outside hitter/opposite Natalie Piper had a 13-kill, 16-dig double-double. Senior defensive specialist/outside hitter Reagan Collier-Hogan registered a 29-assist, 13-dig double-double and also served up three aces.
Plattsburgh State falls to 7-12 overall with the loss and next faces Union College (12 p.m.) and St. John Fisher College (2 p.m.) in a tri-match at Union on Saturday, Oct. 16. St. Lawrence rises to 11-8 overall with the win and takes on Wesleyan University (1 p.m.) and Hamilton College (3 p.m.) in a tri-match at Hamilton on Saturday, Oct. 16.
St. Lawrence used an 8-1 run in the first set to break open an 11-4 lead, one in which it would not relinquish the rest of the set. The Cardinals went on a 5-3 surge late in the set, and a block assist by Braun and senior middle hitter Alicia Fisher pulled Plattsburgh State within 23-15, but the Saints scored the set's final two points to claim the first, 25-15.
The Cardinals hopped out to a 4-2 lead in the second set following a kill by Payton Zophy, but eight unanswered Saint points reversed the lead to 10-4 in favor of the visitors. A 6-2 Plattsburgh State run that included kills from Bjelko, Braun, Payton Zophy and senior outside hitter/opposite Meghan O'Brien and a block assist by senior middle hitter Ann Beauchamp and Braun cut the gap to 23-18, but St. Lawrence relied on kills from Collier-Hogan and first-year middle hitter/opposite Rachel Boudreau to close out the second set.
Plattsburgh State scored in bunches often in the third set, and a kill off a free ball by Beauchamp capped off a 7-0 run, which included the Cardinals' longest term of service in the set. Kills by Rivers and Payton Zophy handed the Cardinals a 25-6 triumph in the third.
The two teams battled back and forth in the fourth set, and though St. Lawrence brought up match point at 24-21 following a Cardinal service error, Plattsburgh State pulled within 24-23 after a serving error and a St. Lawrence hitting error. A block assist by Collier-Hogan and sophomore opposite/middle hitter Vivian Zymeck on the ensuing rally ultimately sealed the match victory for the Saints.
St. Lawrence outhit Plattsburgh State by a .147-.136 margin and held the upper hand in service aces (7-6) and digs (75-73). The Cardinals finished with an 8-3 edge in blocks.
Plattsburgh State raised money at the match to support the battle against breast cancer, with all proceeds benefiting the Side-Out Foundation.
