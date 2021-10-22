Plattsburgh State volleyball falls to Cortland, 3-0

PLATTSBURGH — The Plattsburgh State women's volleyball team suffered a 3-0 (13-25, 12-25, 17-25) setback to SUNY Cortland in a SUNYAC match on Friday evening at Memorial Hall.
The Red Dragons hit .191 for the match while limiting the Cardinals to -.061 hitting. Cortland also held an advantage in service aces (8-4), blocks (13-2) and digs (65-53).
Plattsburgh started off quickly — winning the first three points of the match. Jenn Braun recorded the kill to make the score 3-0. After Cortland scored six consecutive points to go in front, 6-3, the Cardinals clawed their way back to within one point of Cortland with the score 12-11, culminating with a kill by Payton Zophy.
However, the Red Dragons would go on a 13-2 run to take the first set, 25-13.
Like the first set, Plattsburgh jumped out in front, 4-1, in the second set behind strong serving by Shannon Fitzpatrick.
Cortland would tie the match at 4-4 and then the teams traded points until the set was tied at 10-10. However, Cortland would go on a 15-2 run to pull away for the 25-12 win in the second set.
Cortland never trailed in the third set, but the Cardinals stayed within striking distance early in the set.
Plattsburgh pulled within three points of Cortland after a kill by Braun made the score 12-9. The Red Dragons then went on a 12-6 run to stretch their lead to 24-15. The Cardinals won the next two points, including a kill by Alicia Fisher to make the score 24-17, but the Red Dragons won the final point to take the set, 25-17, and the match, 3-0.
Ann Beauchamp led the Cardinals with a .375 hitting percentage, while Maddy Zophy paced the Cardinals with 22 digs.
Plattsburgh next hosts Oswego State Saturday at 1 p.m. in Memorial Hall.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.