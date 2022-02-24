Plattsburgh State updates crowd capacity, ticket information for hockey games

PLATTSBURGH – The Plattsburgh State Department of Intercollegiate Athletics and Recreation has announced its ticket policy for men's ice hockey's upcoming SUNYAC Tournament first-round game and women's ice hockey's Northeast Women's Hockey League semifinal-round game in addition to an update to its COVID-19 spectator policies for men's ice hockey.
Effective immediately, there are no capacity restrictions for any home athletics contest, including men's ice hockey. Masks must continue to be worn at all times while inside, and food and drink will continue to be prohibited.
For men's ice hockey's first-round game against SUNY Brockport on Saturday, at 7 p.m., ticket sales to the general public are currently available at plattsburgh.universitytickets.com. Ticket prices are $7 for reserved seating and free for students from SUNYAC-member schools with valid student identification.
For women's ice hockey's semifinal game against SUNY Potsdam on March 1, at 7 p.m., tickets will be sold at the door beginning at 5 p.m. on the day of the game. Ticket prices are $5 general admission, $3 for children 5-12 and free for both children under 5 and for students from NEWHL-member schools with valid student identification.
The Plattsburgh State men's ice hockey team enters this weekend at 15-7-3 overall and is riding a five-game winning streak, while the Plattsburgh State women's ice hockey team is 22-2-1 overall and is unbeaten in its last 17 games.
