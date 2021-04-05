CANTON — The Plattsburgh State men's and womens track and field teams continued their seasons at the Saints Ice Broken Open hosted by St. Lawrence, Saturday.
Plattsburgh now has nearly a month off from competition before competing at the SLU Invitational hosted by St. Lawrence.
MEN
The Cardinals combined for three event wins, as they finished second out of three teams with 69 points.
Sophomore Jared Davidson (Washingtonville, N.Y./Washingtonville) led the way in the 100-meter dash, clocking in with a first-place time of 11.41 that was just .08 seconds faster than freshman Michael Corbitt of St. Lawrence. First-year student Connor Kiroy (Morrisonville, N.Y./Saranac) took first in the hammer throw with an attempt of 42.17 meters (138' 4").
The Cardinals also took first in the 4x400-meter relay, as the squad of first-year student Cody Monnat (Croghan, N.Y./Beaver River), sophomore Liam Gildea (Washingtonville, N.Y./Washingtonville), senior Arthur Horan (Albany, N.Y./Guilderland) and sophomore Brexton Montville (Cadyville, N.Y./Saranac) combined for a time of 3:44.44.
WOMEN
The Cardinals won seven events and finished second out of three teams with 107 points.
Senior Janyll Barber (Dannemora, N.Y./Saranac) took first in two individual events, topping the field in the 400-meter hurdles (1:07.95) and the long jump (5.07 meters – 16' 7.5"). Her performance in the 400-meter hurdles currently is the 32nd-fastest time in NCAA Division III so far this season.
Junior Kristen Boerke (Washingtonville, N.Y./Washingtonville) and first-year student Michaela Schaffer (Clifton Park, N.Y./Shenendehowa) also posted event wins in the jumps, with Boerke winning the high jump by clearing 1.47 meters (4' 9.75") and Schaffer taking the triple jump with a leap of 9.94 meters (32' 7.25").
Junior Journey Myricks (Westbay, N.Y./Shaker) took first in the discus throw with an attempt of 34.29 meters (112' 6"), while junior Aislyn McDonough (Rouses Point, N.Y./Northeastern Clinton) won the 800-meter run in 2:25.52.
The 4x400-meter relay team of McDonough, Schaffer, Barber and sophomore Andie Carroll (New Paltz, N.Y./New Paltz) rounded out the Cardinals' first-place finishes, as the quartet posted a time of 4:28.24.
