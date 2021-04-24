Plattsburgh State tops New Paltz, 15-7

NEW PALTZ — The Plattsburgh State men's lacrosse team put itself back in the win column on Friday afternoon, defeating New Paltz, 15-7, in SUNYAC action.
Sophomore Amos Grimm and junior Dilon Smith notched six points apiece for the Cardinals in the win, with Grimm scoring four goals and adding two assists and Smith recording three goals and three assists.
Stephen Kane picked up three points on two goals and an assist, while Connor Wolff and first-year attackman Brian Pohoreckyj each scored twice.
Zach Gill registered two points for the victorious Plattsburgh squad on a goal and an assist, while senior short-stick defensive midfielder Tanner Tobias scored his first collegiate goal.
Julian Pigliavento caused four turnovers, for the Cardinals, while first-year midfielder Logan Jones aided in Plattsburgh’s possession game with eight ground balls.
Face-off specialist Daniel Umbro dominated at the 'X,' going 15-for-17 on face-offs.
The Cardinals finished with the upper hand in shots, 56-36, and ground balls, 39-17, while going 20-for-25 on face-offs and converting their lone extra-man opportunity of the contest.
Both teams fared well on clears, with Plattsburgh going 17-for-18 and New Paltz going 12-for-12.
The Hawks were 1-for-4 with the extra-man advantage.
The Cardinals rose to 2-5 overall and 2-3 in SUNYAC competition with the win and close out their season on Friday when they host Potsdam at 4 p.m.
New Paltz falls to 0-6 overall with the loss.
New Paltz midfielder Aidan Gregory scored on a pass from Thomas Armetta 1:39 into the game to break the ice, but Plattsburgh relied on a nine-goal surge to close out the first half.
Kane found the back of the net on a pass from Grimm to tie the game, while Gill put the Cardinals up, 2-1, midway through the first quarter. Pohoreckyj scored twice to pin Plattsburgh to a 4-1 lead through 15 minutes of play, with Grimm earning an assist on his first tally.
Kane added to the lead 1:13 into the second stanza and provided the assist to a Grimm marker that gave the Cardinals a 6-1 edge. Smith tallied back-to-back goals midway through the second quarter, while Wolff's score that came on a Smith assist gave Plattsburgh a 9-1 cushion at the half.
New Paltz broke up the run when Zach Schmidt converted a feed from Aiden Jones 1:46 into the third quarter, but the Cardinals answered back with a man-up goal from Grimm and an unassisted marker from Smith.
Jones connected with Ryan Scully to trim the gap to 11-3, while Grimm scored with 21 seconds left in the third to put Plattsburgh State out in front by a 12-3 margin.
Armetta rattled the back of the net for the Hawks with a man-up score 2:08 into the fourth quarter before Wolff countered 1:06 later.
Tobias, a short-stick defensive midfielder during his career as a Cardinal, buried his first collegiate goal with 10:30 left in regulation, relying on a pass from Smith.
New Paltz received goals from Armetta and Scully to pull within 14-6, but Smith connected with Grimm for a goal just more than a minute later. Schmidt's goal on a Scully assist with 3:24 remaining provided the final score of 15-7.
Scully paced New Paltz with four points on two goals and two assists, while Armetta registered three points on two goals and an assist.
Junior goalie Christian Bassi earned the win in net for the Cardinals, making nine stops while allowing three goals in 39:03 of work.
Sophomore goalie Killian Shea-Smith and first-year goalie Dan Clements made five and three saves, respectively, during the second half.
New Paltz goalies Nate Lindsey and Ryan Steinhart posted 11 and eight saves, respectively, in the loss.
—
Plattsburgh State 15, New Paltz 7
New Paltz 1 0 2 4 — 7
Plattsburgh State 4 5 3 3 — 15
Scoring
New Paltz: Scully 2-2, Armetta 2-1, Schmidt 2-0, Gregory 1-0, Jones 0-2.
Plattsburgh State: Grimm 4-6, Smith 3-3, Kane 2-1, Wolff 2-0, Pohoreckyj 2-0, Gill 1-1, Tobias 1-0.
Saves: Lindsey, NP, 11; Steinhart, NP, 8. Bassi, P, 9, Shea-Smith, P, 5, Clements, P, 3.
Faceoffs: Plattsburgh 20, New Paltz 5.
Shots: Plattsburgh State 56, New Paltz 36.
Shots on Goal: Plattsburgh State 34, New Paltz 24.
Ground Balls: Plattsburgh State 39, New Paltz 17.
