Plattsburgh State to face Potsdam to open homestand

PLATTSBURGH — After spending the past three weekends on the road, the Plattsburgh State men's hockey team is eager to play a home game.
That will happen tonight when the Cardinals (5-4-1, 3-2-1) host Potsdam State (0-7, 0-6) in SUNYAC action at 7 p.m.
“No question, it's always great to play at home,” Plattsburgh State head coach Steve Moffat said.
“Especially after playing four conference games and two non-conference games on the road the last three weekends. It's great to be back at the Stafford Ice Arena.”
The six road games already in the book represent 60 percent of the Cardinals' contests away from home for the season. Of the final 15 games on the schedule, 11 will be played at the Stafford Ice Arena.
Potsdam got off to a good start to the season with a 2-1 exhibition win over Skidmore College and then a good effort in a 2-1 home loss to Oswego to open the regular season.
The Bears, however, have fallen on hard times since then and have been having problems scoring goals. Potsdam dropped a 3-0 non-conference game at Hamilton College this past Saturday.
“They have been unlucky,” Moffat said. “I've watched some of their games and they have had their scoring chances, hitting the post at times. You always worry that if they get a goal, they could get a bunch.
“It's a huge North Country rivalry and it's always a big SUNYAC game in the standings. We need to come out and be mentally and physically ready to play. It's a big three points on the line.”
A win over the Cardinals, who are battling several injuries to key players, would give the Bears a huge lift to their season.
“They are trying to get their team going in the right direction,” Moffat said. “We don't want to wake the bear and give them life.
“We need to stay out of the box. We always want to get off to a good start and we have been doing that for the most part. Anytime you can get that first goal, it puts the other team back on its heels some.”
The Cardinals took a big leap in the conference standings the weekend of Nov. 19-20 with a 5-1 win at Buffalo State and a 5-2 decision at Fredonia.
Plattsburgh State could end up having a good first semester in the SUNYAC with a win tonight and then a victory at Morrisville State next Saturday.
In between, the Cardinals will host No. 6 Norwich University in a non-conference game this coming Tuesday.
“We're taking it one game at a time,” Moffat said. “If we come out and play well against Potsdam, that will give us momentum going into our next game. But, right now, all our focus is on Potsdam.”
The Cardinals are coming off a 1-1 weekend in the FirstLight Great Northern Shootout at Middlebury College. Plattsburgh State edged out a 4-3 overtime win over the Milwaukee School of Engineering on Saturday before falling to Norwich by a 5-2 score on Sunday.
Tonight also marks Casella Teddy Bear Toss Night.
“We ask fans to either buy bears, which are provided by Casella at the game, or bring their own,” Moffat said.
“When, and if, we score our first goal, the fans can throw them onto the ice and they will be given to the Christmas Bureau for needy families.”
