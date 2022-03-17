Plattsburgh State to face off with Gustavus Adolphus in semifinals

MIDDLEBURY, Vt. — The Plattsburgh State women’s hockey team will get to work in some familiar territory, Friday.
The Cardinals have once again made the NCAA Division III women’s hockey final four, and will begin their attempt at defending their 2019 title with a matchup against Gustavus Adolphus College at 3 p.m. at the Chip Kenyon ‘85 Arena. There were no tournaments held in 2020 or 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
HOW THEY GOT HERE
The quarterfinal tilt was a bit closer than Plattsburgh State would have liked, with the Cardinals needing overtime to beat Colby College, 3-2.
Annie Katonka’s heroics secured the victory, deking in on the Mules’ goalie in an individual effort to win it.
That game came after Cortland pushed Plattsburgh to overtime in the Northeast Women’s Hockey League championship game.
Goalie Chloe Beaubien has established herself in the Cardinal net, starting and winning all three of the playoff games so far, and currently sits at a .933 save percentage on the year.
THE OPPONENT
Gustavus Adolphus comes into the matinee game off of an upset win over the No. 2 ranked University of Wisconsin River Falls, beating the Falcons, 5-3, last Satuday.
Senior Madigan Goldsworthy scored twice in the win for the Gusties, while junior Katie McCoy stopped 28 of the 31 shots directed her way in the Gustavus net.
This marks the ninth NCAA semifinal appearance for the squad, which has yet to win a title in those appearances.
The last time the Gusties and Plattsburgh State met in the tournament came in the third-place consolation game in 2013.
The Cardinals came out on top that day, 4-0.
ROUNDING OUT THE FOUR
Perennial powerhouses Middlebury and Elmira will face off in the other semifinal game, with the Panthers beating Endicott College last round while the Soaring Eagles defeated Nazareth.
That game is scheduled to start at 7 p.m.
FINALS
The winners of Friday’s games will face off at 7 p.m. on Saturday, while the non-advancing teams will play at 3 p.m. in the third-place game.
Live streams of the games can be found at tinyurl.com/2rep3shc and then clicking on “watch” next to the game you wish to view.
