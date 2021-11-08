Plattsburgh State ties SUNYAC rival Oswego

PLATTSBURGH — The Plattsburgh State men's hockey team did a lot of things better on Saturday night than it did in Friday night's 6-5 overtime victory over Cortland State.
The Cardinals (2-1-1, 1-0-1), however, had to settle for a 2-all overtime tie with SUNYAC rival Oswego State (1-2-1, 1-0-1) at Stafford Ice Arena.
Plattsburgh State scored two goals in the first period and Oswego answered back with two in the second stanza.
“We moved the puck extremely well out of our zone tonight and created chances for us,” Plattsburgh State coach Steve Moffat said. “We did a nice job in the offensive zone, but we need to bury our chances.
“We still need to bear down a little. We're young and we have to make that one extra play to get that three-goal lead.”
The game was scoreless until Bennett Stockdale gave the Cardinals the lead with 16:17 gone in the first period.
Shortly after, at 18:14, Carson Gallagher scored a power-play goal on a five-minute man advantage to make it 2-0.
Plattsburgh State then had three more minutes left on the power play to begin the second, but was unable to build on its lead.
“We got one goal on the five-minute penalty and were hoping to get another one when the second period began,” Moffat said.
“But we didn't want to put too much pressure on the players to get another one and have Oswego come down and get one instead.”
The Lakers cut their deficit in half at 5:26 on Tyler Antonucci's power-play goal and then Alex DiCarlo tied it at 2-all with 7:05 remaining in the period.
“The negative tonight was having a two-goal lead and not winning the game,” Moffat said. “But it wasn't like we took our foot off the pedal.”
The third period was scoreless as well as the five-minute, three-on-three overtime stanza.
“The feeling in the room after the game was one of not being satisfied with the tie,” Moffat said.
“It was more like a feeling that we lost the game. I give our players credit for that. They wanted to win the game, not have it end as a tie.”
The Cardinals finished with a slim 32-30 shot advantage.
Both goaltenders played well, with Steven Kozikowski recording 30 saves for the Lakers and Anthony Del Tufo 28 stops for Plattsburgh State.
“Our goalie played great and kept us in the game with some big saves,” Moffat said.
The Cardinals, following four regular season games at home to open the campaign, hit the road this coming weekend for a couple of difficult SUNYAC contests, Friday at conference power Geneseo State and Saturday at Brockport State. The two have combined for a 6-0 record thus far.
“There's not an easy weekend in the SUNYAC,” Moffat said. “We have to lick our wounds this week, watch tape and find ways to get better.”
—
Plattsburgh State 2, Oswego State 2, OT
OSW 0 2 0 0 — 2
PSU 2 0 0 0 — 2
First period- 1, PSU, Stockdale (Maia, Gallagher), 16:17. 2, PSU, Gallagher ppg (Mancuso, Jirousek), 18:14.
Second period- 3, Osw, Antonucci ppg DiCarlo, Broughman), 5:26. 4, Osw, DiCarlo (Sleeth, Robillard), 12:55.
Goaltenders (shots/saves)- Kozikowski, Osw, 32-20. Del Tufo, PSU, 30-28.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.