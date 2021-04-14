Plattsburgh State tennis squad ready for short season

PLATTSBURGH — After a year-and-a-half off from competition, the Plattsburgh State women's tennis team returns to the courts today with a home match against Oneonta to open up the season.
The Cardinals went 7-6 overall (3-4 SUNYAC) in 2019 and will face a revamped State University of New York Athletic Conference (SUNYAC) schedule this season as a member of the four-team East Division that also includes SUNY Cortland, SUNY Oneonta and SUNY New Paltz. The West Division includes SUNY Brockport, Fredonia, SUNY Geneseo and Oswego State.
Leading the team this year is Chuck Ko and Kelci Henn, with Ko having served as a volunteer assistant coach for the past two seasons and Henn having played for the Cardinals for four years from 2015-18. The pair is tasked with helping lead a seven-person roster that includes three newcomers—a squad that looks markedly different than the last Cardinal team to take the court during the fall of 2019.
Despite that layoff, Ko and Henn said that the team has practiced well and has shown unity despite a different makeup to the roster from the last time the Cardinals fielded a team last fall.
"I was very impressed that they didn't miss a step despite the winter and not knowing what the season was going to look like," Ko said. "By the second practice, they weren't missing shots I would expect them to miss. The main thing Kelci and I try to do is make practice very player focused. We're very open to feedback."
"We've established a strong sense of team unity," Henn said. "Everyone's on board. They understand there's only seven of them. All seven are playing this season, so everyone will get a chance to compete and see some playing time. They're all on the same page that it's a quick season and an unprecedented season, but they're pumped to play."
Both Henn and Ko are excited to get the season rolling after a long respite from competition.
"For me personally, it's been a really interesting switch to go from player to coach," Henn said. "To be honest, I've loved every second of being back out on the courts. It's kind of reenergized me. Being in the coach's seat this time around has been a huge change in perspective. The team makes our job very easy because of how coachable they all are and their want to be there."
"I'll second that the team is fantastic," Ko said. "They always put extra energy and time in. Multiple players will always stay and do extra practice and want to hit extra. I appreciate the time and energy they put into it because tennis is a love of mine, and I absolutely love the sport. For me, I've very much enjoyed this position and working with Kelci."
Plattsburgh State returns four student-athletes from its 2019 team: senior Megan Blake (Liverpool, N.Y./Liverpool), junior Sarah Hoeffner (Montgomery, N.Y./Valley Central) and sophomores Cydney Bond (Peru, N.Y./Peru) and Bri Miller (East Greenbush, N.Y./Columbia).
Hoeffner was a 2019 First-Team All-SUNYAC selection in doubles, as she paired with Rukshana Abdeen to go 7-2 at the No. 1 doubles position. Hoeffner also was 9-3 in singles competition in 2019, competing primarily at the No. 5 spot.
Bond saw action in 13 matches in 2019 playing primarily at No. 2 doubles and No. 4 singles, while Blake mostly played at No. 3 doubles. Miller was unbeaten in her lone singles and doubles appearance last season.
Newcomers to the team this year include junior Taylor Whitney (Livonia, Mich./Livonia Franklin), sophomore Lizzie Paul (Saratoga Springs, N.Y./Saratoga Springs) and freshman Hallie Hurwitz (Beekmantown, N.Y./Beekmantown).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.