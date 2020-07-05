Plattsburgh State student-athletes awarded for academics

CORTLAND — The State University of New York Athletic Conference (SUNYAC) has recognized a school-best 149 Plattsburgh State student-athletes on its Commissioner's Academic Honor Roll for the 2019-20 academic year.

Student-athletes earn a spot on the list by recording at least a 3.3 cumulative grade-point average. Previously, the conference recognized student-athletes under an All-Academic Team and a Commissioner's List. All sports are honored, even if they are not sports sponsored by the SUNYAC.

Women's track and field led the women's teams with 23 honorees, followed by women's soccer (22), women's lacrosse (12) and women's ice hockey (12). Softball (11), women's volleyball (8), women's basketball (6), women's cross country (5) and women's tennis (5) round out the remainder of the women's teams honored.

Men's ice hockey led the way among the men's teams with 11 honorees, followed by baseball (10). Men's track and field (9), men's cross country (8), men's lacrosse (8), men's soccer (8) and men's basketball (3) round out the remainder of the men's teams honored.

The list of honorees is listed below.

Baseball

Jack Bermingham

Stephen Bryant

Jacob Buell

Daniel Cardito

Lucas DiGiovanni

Conner Gonzalski

Nate Guillen

Ryan Nista

Christian Ott

Cody Peryea

 

Men's Basketball

Matt Bernhard

Jeremy Eisenman

Jalen Marshall

 

Men's Cross Country

Joseph Chianese

James Faraci

Liam Gildea

Luke Groves

Andrew Horan

Arthur Horan

Timothy Lorenzen

Joe Yusaitis

 

Men's Ice Hockey

Matt Araujo

Christian Dahl

Joe Drabin

Mitchell Hale

Liam Lawson

Rich McCartney

Philip Middleton

Jimmy Poreda

Jake Sutton

Christian Thomas

Brendan Young

 

Men's Lacrosse

Zach Gill

Brendan Heggers

Pete Mullen

Gustav Rugg

Nolan Sheridan

Tanner Tobias

Alec Tocco

Matthew Wikstrom

 

Men's Soccer

Ethan Behan

Andrew Braverman

Jordan Fein

Christian Garner

Joe Gula

Luke Rapaport

Abdousabour Tidjani

Cole Weiner

 

Men's Track and Field

Joseph Chianese

Ralph Cordeau

Liam Gildea

Andrew Horan

Arthur Horan

Ranch Keane

Timothy Lorenzen

Michael Meddings

Jeremiah von Borstel

 

Women's Basketball

Kayla Doody

Jordan Kastanis

Kara Oatman

Mya Smith

Kanesha Strider

Hanna Whitney

 

Women's Cross Country

Mikayla Barrett

Rebecca Block

Aislyn McDonough

Madison Myer

Jazz Roberts

 

Women's Ice Hockey

Abby Brush

Tatem Cheney

Ashley Davis

Kaitlin Drew-Mead

Annie Katonka

Sara Krauseneck

Jen Manning

Madison Walker

Erin McArdle

Hanna Rose

Kendall Wasik

Sarah Wolf

 

Women's Lacrosse

Kerri Corcoran

Lacey Greenamyre

Lindsay Guzzetta

Kate Kennedy

Brianna McGlauflin

Katelyn McGlauflin

Caroline Noia

Frankie Porcaro

Deja Richardson

Nikki Scioscia

Allie Vangas

Claire Wiley

 

Women's Soccer

Alex Benjamin

Sarah Bonner

Allie Boudreau

Emily Caso

Samantha Cloidt

Julia Ennis

Claudia Fountain

Emily Frodyma

Gabriella Iadanza

Nicole Kingsley

Katie Matott

Anna McDuffie

Erin Metzger

Rachael Moran

Natalie Nista

Abigail Seamans

Allison Seidman

Amanda Steinman

Taylor Tous

Lauren Vahle

Lauren Vellecca

Kirsten Villemaire

 

Softball

Sydney Adolfo

Elliana Bowlen

Rebecca Diller

Julia Golino

Kristen Langdon

Kristina Maggiacomo

Frannie Merkel

Alexa Murray

Gabby Rodriguez

Danielle Torres

Sam Wells

 

Women's Tennis

Megan Blake

Cydney Bond

Sarah Hoeffner

Bri Miller

Erin Wiggins

 

Women's Track and Field

Janyll Barber

Mikayla Barrett

Kaitlyn Bjelko

Rebecca Block

Kristen Boerke

Taylor Canet

Brianna Coon

Cas Costa

Amanda Crafts

Ava Cristiano

Hannah Cunningham

Isabel Dashnaw

Maddie Hoeth

Lila King

Jillian Magoon

Aislyn McDonough

Madison Myer

Bliss Rhoads

Jazz Roberts

Mikayla Rossier

Madeline Taylor

Kallie Villemaire

Erin Wilson

 

Women's Volleyball

Kaitlyn Bjelko

Abby Bone

Olivia Bousquet

Brianna Coon

Alicia Fisher

Tara McGovern

Rachel Mennonna

Michelle Simmons

