Plattsburgh State student-athletes awarded for academics

CORTLAND — The State University of New York Athletic Conference (SUNYAC) has recognized a school-best 149 Plattsburgh State student-athletes on its Commissioner's Academic Honor Roll for the 2019-20 academic year.
Student-athletes earn a spot on the list by recording at least a 3.3 cumulative grade-point average. Previously, the conference recognized student-athletes under an All-Academic Team and a Commissioner's List. All sports are honored, even if they are not sports sponsored by the SUNYAC.
Women's track and field led the women's teams with 23 honorees, followed by women's soccer (22), women's lacrosse (12) and women's ice hockey (12). Softball (11), women's volleyball (8), women's basketball (6), women's cross country (5) and women's tennis (5) round out the remainder of the women's teams honored.
Men's ice hockey led the way among the men's teams with 11 honorees, followed by baseball (10). Men's track and field (9), men's cross country (8), men's lacrosse (8), men's soccer (8) and men's basketball (3) round out the remainder of the men's teams honored.
The list of honorees is listed below.
—
Baseball
Jack Bermingham
Stephen Bryant
Jacob Buell
Daniel Cardito
Lucas DiGiovanni
Conner Gonzalski
Nate Guillen
Ryan Nista
Christian Ott
Cody Peryea
Men's Basketball
Matt Bernhard
Jeremy Eisenman
Jalen Marshall
Men's Cross Country
Joseph Chianese
James Faraci
Liam Gildea
Luke Groves
Andrew Horan
Arthur Horan
Timothy Lorenzen
Joe Yusaitis
Men's Ice Hockey
Matt Araujo
Christian Dahl
Joe Drabin
Mitchell Hale
Liam Lawson
Rich McCartney
Philip Middleton
Jimmy Poreda
Jake Sutton
Christian Thomas
Brendan Young
Men's Lacrosse
Zach Gill
Brendan Heggers
Pete Mullen
Gustav Rugg
Nolan Sheridan
Tanner Tobias
Alec Tocco
Matthew Wikstrom
Men's Soccer
Ethan Behan
Andrew Braverman
Jordan Fein
Christian Garner
Joe Gula
Luke Rapaport
Abdousabour Tidjani
Cole Weiner
Men's Track and Field
Joseph Chianese
Ralph Cordeau
Liam Gildea
Andrew Horan
Arthur Horan
Ranch Keane
Timothy Lorenzen
Michael Meddings
Jeremiah von Borstel
Women's Basketball
Kayla Doody
Jordan Kastanis
Kara Oatman
Mya Smith
Kanesha Strider
Hanna Whitney
Women's Cross Country
Mikayla Barrett
Rebecca Block
Aislyn McDonough
Madison Myer
Jazz Roberts
Women's Ice Hockey
Abby Brush
Tatem Cheney
Ashley Davis
Kaitlin Drew-Mead
Annie Katonka
Sara Krauseneck
Jen Manning
Madison Walker
Erin McArdle
Hanna Rose
Kendall Wasik
Sarah Wolf
Women's Lacrosse
Kerri Corcoran
Lacey Greenamyre
Lindsay Guzzetta
Kate Kennedy
Brianna McGlauflin
Katelyn McGlauflin
Caroline Noia
Frankie Porcaro
Deja Richardson
Nikki Scioscia
Allie Vangas
Claire Wiley
Women's Soccer
Alex Benjamin
Sarah Bonner
Allie Boudreau
Emily Caso
Samantha Cloidt
Julia Ennis
Claudia Fountain
Emily Frodyma
Gabriella Iadanza
Nicole Kingsley
Katie Matott
Anna McDuffie
Erin Metzger
Rachael Moran
Natalie Nista
Abigail Seamans
Allison Seidman
Amanda Steinman
Taylor Tous
Lauren Vahle
Lauren Vellecca
Kirsten Villemaire
Softball
Sydney Adolfo
Elliana Bowlen
Rebecca Diller
Julia Golino
Kristen Langdon
Kristina Maggiacomo
Frannie Merkel
Alexa Murray
Gabby Rodriguez
Danielle Torres
Sam Wells
Women's Tennis
Megan Blake
Cydney Bond
Sarah Hoeffner
Bri Miller
Erin Wiggins
Women's Track and Field
Janyll Barber
Mikayla Barrett
Kaitlyn Bjelko
Rebecca Block
Kristen Boerke
Taylor Canet
Brianna Coon
Cas Costa
Amanda Crafts
Ava Cristiano
Hannah Cunningham
Isabel Dashnaw
Maddie Hoeth
Lila King
Jillian Magoon
Aislyn McDonough
Madison Myer
Bliss Rhoads
Jazz Roberts
Mikayla Rossier
Madeline Taylor
Kallie Villemaire
Erin Wilson
Women's Volleyball
Kaitlyn Bjelko
Abby Bone
Olivia Bousquet
Brianna Coon
Alicia Fisher
Tara McGovern
Rachel Mennonna
Michelle Simmons
