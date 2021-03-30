Plattsburgh State softball squad enters season hoping to surprise others

PLATTSBURGH — It’s an odd year to start Samantha Van Dorn’s first season as Plattsburgh State’s softball head coach, but she said she and her team are up for the challenge.
It’s been more than a year since the Cardinals’ season was cut short last March just as they were preparing to leave for Florida to play in spring games.
For a lot of players on the 18-person roster, they haven’t played an inning of softball since. So at the start of practices this season, there was a bit of rust to shake off, Van Dorn said.
“I think that is expected with a lot of different teams,” she said. “They’re going to be a little rusty when they come back if they haven’t played softball in a year, which is kind of crazy.”
Plattsburgh doesn’t have many returners from the 2019 season; only four are suiting back up for the Cards this year. Senior infielder Bella Spadinger led returners in RBIs with six in 2019.
Spadinger, along with the other seniors and upperclassmen on the team, is being looked at by Van Dorn for leadership in a year with no captains.
“I think it’s a weird year. I don’t think we need specific people in charge,” Van Dorn said. “I believe everybody has the potential to be a leader and step up and have a voice.”
Because of COVID-19 protocols, Plattsburgh started practice in small groups of pods. The Cardinals just recently started full-team practices to gear up for their season-opener.
The Cards started their condensed season with a twinbill Tuesday against Potsdam, which was moved up from the original opener date of Thursday due to poor weather conditions in the forecast.
“I think it’s very important to have our first game be our home-opener,” Van Dorn said. “It’s really the morale and excitement that we want. The energy is awesome.”
Plattsburgh will face Potsdam, Oneonta, New Paltz and Cortland in a pair of double-headers each for its conference schedule. Clarkson, the Cards’ only non-conference opponent, is sneaked in April 6 at home for a brief break in the conference schedule.
It’ll be 18 games in total for Plattsburgh, which will have its regular season run from March 30 to May 1.
By facing only four conference teams this year instead of the normal nine, Van Dorn said, the hope is players will have fewer chances to be exposed to COVID-19. Other protocols are in place for that same goal.
All road games will be day trips, so there won’t be any overnight hotel stays, Van Dorn said. Players have assigned seats on busses so they can keep distance between each other.
“We’re really working hard to follow the guidelines so that we are able to get on the field and stay on the field,” Van Dorn said.
The Cardinals are entering this season ranked fourth of five teams in the SUNYAC East region in the conference preseason poll. Van Dorn said she hasn’t paid much attention to her team’s ranking and said Plattsburgh will outperform.
“I think we’re gonna surprise a lot of people. These girls have a lot of potential, and I do expect a lot from them. I know what they can do,” she said. “I think this season is anybody’s game. I think the SUNYAC is leveling out. Any team can pull ahead and win some games.”
