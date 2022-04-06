Plattsburgh State softball splits doubleheader with St. Lawrence

PLATTSBURGH — The Plattsburgh State softball team split its doubleheader with St. Lawrence, Tuesday, winning game one 4-0, before falling 11-4 in game two.
Julia Golino was once again outstanding, throwing a complete game in game one, a two-hit shutout to earn her third win of the year. The shutout was her second in her last three starts and the dual-threat also had three hits and drove in three runs in the first game.
PLATTSBURGH STATE 4
ST. LAWRENCE 0
It was the Golino show in game one, as the pitcher/infielder drove in three of the team's four runs and pitched all seven innings to earn the win. She got the first run of the game on the board in the first inning, driving in Claire Palmer from first base, after she had singled and stole second prior. Sam Gentile drove in the second run of the inning with an RBI groundout, handing the Cardinals an early 2-0 lead.
Golino drove in the other two runs in the fifth, as Alexa Murray and Palmer began the inning with back to back singles. Kristen Langdon was hit by pitch in the ensuing at bat and Golino followed with a single scoring Palmer and Murray.
Golino cruised through the game, at one point retiring eight straight and facing more than four batters in an inning just once. She ended up with five strikeouts and allowed just two singles, of which one was a bunt single.
Palmer finished 2-4 with two runs scored and Murray and Dolly Garguilo each had hits for the Cards.
ST. LAWRENCE 11
PLATTSBURGH STATE 4
A nine-run first inning proved to be too large of a deficit for the Cardinals to overcome as the Saints defeated the visitors 11-4 in game two.
Plattsburgh was able to plate four runs in the fifth and threaten again in the sixth, but could never pull closer than five after the initial deficit.
The Cards got their first runs of the second game as Kelsy Waite singled to left field to bring home Dimitra Mouhteros.
Alexa Murray followed with the lone Plattsburgh extra base hit in game two, doubling to right center to score Gentile from second. After a batter was retired on a batter's interference call, Langdon singled up the middle, plating two Cardinal runs, cutting the lead to five.
The Saints were able to tack on two more runs, however, and Plattsburgh could not muster an improbable comeback.
Gentile was 2-2 in game two, scoring a run and drawing a walk to reach base all three times she stepped to the plate. Kaitlin Smith picked up her first hit of the season with a pinch-hit at-bat in the seventh inning. Golino also tossed 1.1 innings of relief, bringing her total of scoreless frame on the day to 8.1.
The Cardinals will host both Brockport and Geneseo over the weekend as they are in the thick of SUNYAC play.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.