PLATTSBURGH — The Plattsburgh State softball team lost both ends of a State University of New York Athletic Conference doubleheader to SUNY Oneonta Thursday afternoon at Cardinal Park.
Game one ended with a 8-6 final while game two finished with a 12-5 score in six innings.
The Cardinals are now 2-4 while the Red Dragons sit 3-1.
GAME 1
Plattsburgh attempted to overcome an early deficit, but was unable to complete the comeback as the Cardinals lost in game one.
Plattsburgh fell behind early as the Red Dragons tallied four runs in the second inning to go in front, 4-0.
Right fielder Meaghan Raleigh, who would lead all players with four hits in the game, contributed an RBI double to get the scoring started. Oneonta then tallied runs with a fielder's choice, a Cardinal error and a wild pitch.
However, Plattsburgh responded with two runs in the bottom half of the second inning to make the score 4-2. Sophomore right fielder Alexa Murray drove in catcher Danielle Torres and while Alexandra Clifford put a single up the middle for the Cardinal squad.
Clifford then made the score 4-3 in the third inning with a double to left-center field that sent pinch runner Madison Walker to home.
Each team would add on one run in the fourth inning before Oneonta's shortstop, Caroline Koch, stretched the lead to 5-3 with a sacrifice fly in the top half of the inning.
Plattsburgh's Rebecca Diller made the score 5-4 with an RBI single.
The Red Dragons then answered with two runs in the fifth inning and one more in the sixth inning to extend their lead to 8-4. Raleigh had an RBI double in each of the innings.
The Cardinals scored two runs in the sixth inning to make the score 8-6 with a sacrifice fly off the bat of Clifford and an RBI single by Torres, however, Plattsburgh would not get any closer as Oneonta held on for the 8-6 victory.
Sophomore pitcher Julia Golino, who started for the Cardinals, fell to 0-2 on the season. Golino allowed seven runs (six earned) on 10 hits over five innings. She walked two and struck out three.
Marissa Dionisio started in the circle for the Red Dragons and allowed three runs on five hits over three innings. Dionisio, who did not factor into the decision, struck out three and walked three. Hunter VanArnum (1-0) earned the victory – holding the Cardinals to three runs (one earned) on seven hits over three innings in relief. Lauren Weber earned the save after pitching a scoreless seventh inning.
Hits were 13-12 in favor of Oneonta.
GAME 2
Plattsburgh suffered a 12-5 setback in game two. The game was called with two outs in the bottom of the sixth inning because of the encroaching nightfall.
After neither team scored in the first inning, Oneonta's offense erupted for seven runs in the second inning. Designated player Amber Badill capped off the rally with a bases-clearing double that scored three runs.
The Cardinals responded as Murray smashed a two-run double to left field to make the score 7-2 in the bottom of the second inning.
Plattsburgh scored two more runs in the third inning to make the score 7-4. Diller hit her first collegiate home run – a solo homer to center field – and Clifford drove in a run with a groundout.
However, Oneonta would pull away with three runs in the fifth inning and two more in the sixth inning to make the score 12-4.
With sunlight fading in the sixth inning, the Cardinals' junior pinch runner, Gabby Rodriguez, scored from third on a passed ball. The game was made final later in the inning with the score 12-5.
Sophomore pitcher Kristina Maggiacomo, who started for Plattsburgh State, is now 2-2 on the season. Maggiacomo allowed 12 runs (10 earned) on 11 hits over six innings pitched. She struck out seven and walked two.
Kathryn Davies started in the circle for Oneonta and allowed four runs on three hits over 2 and 2/3 innings. Davies walked four and struck out one. Weber (2-0) earned the victory – pitching three innings and allowing one unearned run on three hits, while striking out three and walking none.
Oneonta held a 12-5 advantage in hits.
