Plattsburgh State set to open NCAA tournament against Colby

PLATTSBURGH — With its Northeast Women’s Hockey League schedule out of the way, the Plattsburgh State women’s hockey team will open up its NCAA tournament play this afternoon.
After beating the Cortland Red Dragons, 4-3, last Saturday to win their fourth-straight NEWHL title, the Cardinals will host Colby College in a 3 p.m. NCAA Division III quarterfinal game.
The Plattsburgh State squad will look to defend its national title over the course of the next week, having won the last Division III title awarded in 2019. The 2019-20 season was cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic, ending before the conclusion of playoffs, while the 2020-21 season was canceled entirely.
HOW THEY GOT HERE
After finishing the regular season with a 17-0-1 NEWHL record, Plattsburgh easily handled Potsdam, winning 8-0, before having a tougher test against Cortland, needing overtime to secure the win.
Nicole Unsworth provided the heroics in the extra time, scoring on the breakaway just 59 seconds into overtime.
After cycling through netminders to find the best fit in the earlier half of the season, the Cardinals appear to have found the goalie they’ll be running with in Chloe Beaubien.
Beaubien has a .934 save percentage on the season, and has started five of the team’s last seven games, including both NEWHL playoff games.
Co-captain Annie Katonka has found a familiar spot at the top of the team’s goals and points categories, recording 32 goals and 23 assists for 55 points thus far.
Sara Krauseneck is just behind her in the points race, accruing 20 goals and 32 assists for 52 points.
THE OPPONENT
The Colby College Mules will make their first appearance in the NCAA tournament when they face off against Plattsburgh later today.
The 16-5-1 team was awarded an at-large bid into the game after falling to Amherst College in overtime in the New England Small College Athletic Conference semifinals.
Lexi Cafiero currently leads the Colby squad in goals, assists and points, with 11, 16 and 27 in each respective category.
Nina Prünster leads the Mules in net with 10 wins and a .959 save percentage in 15 starts on the season.
THE MATCHUP
Colby and Plattsburgh State will face off at the Ronald B. Stafford Arena at 3 p.m.
The winner of this game will move on to play the winner of a tilt between the University of Wisconsin-River Falls and Gustavus Adolphus College, set to play at 4 p.m. today.
