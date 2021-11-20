Plattsburgh State routs Morrisville, 9-0, sweeps back-to-back

PLATTSBURGH — For a brief time, it looked like Morrisville might get back into it.
Plattsburgh State was only leading 2-0 as penalty trouble on both sides started to muck up play in the early goings of the second period, and the Mustangs were starting to get their better chances of the game.
“We had a seven or eight minute period in the second period there, where the game could have changed,” Cardinal head coach Kevin Houle said. “We have to play better than that, because those are the times you get in trouble, when you give up that goal and now it’s 2-1 and they regain some confidence.”
But Plattsburgh held on, and didn’t let it become 2-1, instead scoring two goals 25 seconds apart from 12:38 to 13:03, and netting another pair of markers just six seconds apart about three minutes later en route to a 9-0 rout.
“At that point, the game was over,” Houle said regarding the quick tallies. “But those letdowns (earlier in the period) will really hurt you if a team takes advantage of it, so that’s what we talked about between the second and third.”
SCORING
Captain Annie Katonka filled a familiar role, opening the scoring just 49 seconds into the first period with her seventh goal of the season.
Fellow vet Kaitlin Drew-Mead followed Katonka’s lead, giving the Cardinal squad their 2-0 lead after one.
The team spread the wealth around in the second, with Mattie Norton, Tatem Cheney, Nicole Unsworth and Mae Olshansky all getting on the board.
Olshansky and Katonka then each scored their second goals on the night in the third, with Sara Krauseneck joining in on the fun with one of her own.
The tough night in net for Morrisville saw all three of their goalies play, with Mak Ganje, Elizabeth Timby and Emma Plett each suiting up for a period.
Katonka was happy to see some of the younger girls like Norton and Olshansky get on the board, and continue the strong start the team has had.
“It’s nice because we didn’t play last year,” Katonka said. “Like with Mae, we just practiced, so it’s nice to see people like her get rewarded for everything we’ve done last year and this year.”
Olshansky’s two-goal performance also earned her first star honors, making for a game she likely won’t soon forget.
“A 9-0 win is pretty sick, you don’t see that every day,” Olshansky said.
The win came after an 8-0 win over the same Morrisville team on Friday.
LINES FORMING
The units of Krauseneck, Katonka and Ivy Boric and Unsworth, Drew-Mead and Cheney have solidified themselves well as the team’s one-two punch, but Houle likes playing all of his lines, and is still looking to solidify the bottom six as the season continues.
“The top two lines have been productive, but we gotta get some more production out of our third, and some timely scoring from the fourth,” Houle said. “We’re looking for some of the younger girls, and some of the returners, to stand out, to make plays, to make it easy for us to make the lineup.”
The players will certainly get their chance, with some of the best competition of the team’s season coming up next weekend.
CARDINAL/PANTHER CLASSIC
Plattsburgh will open the upcoming Cardinal/Panther Classic on Nov. 27 against a familiar foe.
The last time the Cardinals matched up against Endicott College, the Gulls got some opportunistic scoring early to take the Plattsburgh squad to overtime in the first round of the NCAA tournament before eventually losing.
“They gave us a good game a couple years ago; definitely going to be looking for a little revenge for that,” Katonka said. “They outplayed us the first few minutes, and we just had to dig ourselves out of that hole, so we’ll just focus in on that.”
Depending on the outcome of the Endicott game, Plattsburgh will play one of Elmira or Middlebury on Nov. 28.
The Cardinals will be looking to keep the good vibes of their 6-0 start going as a lot of players’ family will be in attendance for the holiday weekend showdown.
“Having a little Thanksgiving tourney, I don’t think I’ve had that since U12 or U14, so it’ll be nice to have the family up here and everything,” Olshansky said.
—
Plattsburgh State 9, Morrisville State 0
MOR 0 0 0 — 0
PSU 2 4 3 — 9
First period- 1, PSU, Katonka (Krauseneck, Norton), 0:49. 2, PSU, Drew-Mead, 7:58.
Second period- 3, PSU, Norton (Katonka), 12:38. 4, PSU, Cheney (Unsworth, Wasik), 13:03. 5, PSU, Unsworth (Drew-Mead, Wasik), 16:36. 6, PSU, Olshansky (Calhoun), 16:42.
Third period- 7, PSU, Krauseneck (Norton, Hurd), 4:38. 8, PSU, Katonka (Krauseneck), 5:31. 9, PSU, Olshansky (Morris, Calhoun), 7:50.
Shots- Plattsburgh, 46-20
Goaltenders (shots/saves)- Ganje, MOR, 15-13; Timby, MOR, 14-10; Plett, MOR, 17-14. Nease, PSU, 20-20.
