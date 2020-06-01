Plattsburgh State partners With BSN Sports, NIKE

PLATTSBURGH – The Plattsburgh State Department of Intercollegiate Athletics and Recreation has entered into a five-year partnership with NIKE brand through BSN SPORTS.
The agreement, which will commence on July 1, is part of BSN SPORTS Collegiate Select program, which aims to make BSN SPORTS a one-stop provider for all collegiate athletic, intramural, club and staff apparel and equipment to all Division I, Division II, Division III, NJCAA and NAIA schools.
"We are thrilled to announce this agreement with BSN Sports and Nike," Plattsburgh State Director of Intercollegiate Athletics and Recreation Mike Howard said.
"This partnership is certain to strengthen the Cardinal brand and will unify our department while providing outstanding quality. It also allows greater purchasing discounts, which are critical in managing our team and departmental budgets.
"I applaud our Director of Equipment Facility Operations, Adam Krinsky, for all his work behind the scenes in working to bring this agreement to this point. Adam's leadership in this area, combined with BSN's exemplary record of customer service, creates a tremendous team working on behalf of our Cardinal student-athletes."
"This agreement with Plattsburgh State affirms our highest aspirations for BSN's Collegiate Select program: delivering elite, customized products and services to our college customers," BSN's Collegiate Select Senior Vice President Bill Stote said. "We are excited to partner with the Cardinals to elevate the performance and impact of their top-notch and growing athletic program."
BSN SPORTS Collegiate Select will partner with the company's key vendors to provide apparel and equipment to colleges and universities across the country.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.