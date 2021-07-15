Plattsburgh State men's soccer schedule announced

PLATTSBURGH — Led by fourth-year head coach Chris Taylor, the Plattsburgh State men's soccer team will look to pick up where it left off following the 2019 season when the Cardinals begin their 17-game 2021 campaign on Sept. 1.
While the COVID-19 pandemic caused the cancellation of the 2020 season, Plattsburgh State advanced to the State University of New York Athletic Conference (SUNYAC) championship match in 2019 after defeating Buffalo State, 2-0, in the semifinals. The Cardinals wound up going 11-8 overall (7-2 SUNYAC) in 2019.
Plattsburgh State kicks off its 2021 schedule on Sept. 1 at Clarkson University before coming home to face Alfred University on Sept. 4. The Cardinals have road contests at Castleton University (Sept. 8), the Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (Sept. 11) and Middlebury College (Sept. 14) before entertaining Vassar College on Sept. 18. A road match at The Sage Colleges serves as the team's final tune-up before SUNYAC play.
The Cardinals open up conference play at home versus Oswego State (Sept. 24) and SUNY Cortland (Sept. 25) before visiting defending SUNYAC champion SUNY Oneonta (Oct. 1) and SUNY New Paltz (Oct. 2). Buffalo State (Oct. 8) and Fredonia (Oct. 9) visit the Field House Complex the following weekend, while Plattsburgh State travels to SUNY Brockport (Oct. 15) and SUNY Geneseo (Oct. 16) to wrap up its regular-season road matches. The Cardinals entertain SUNY Canton on Oct. 19 in a non-conference tilt before closing out the regular season on Oct. 23 against SUNY Potsdam.
The top six teams in the final regular-season conference standings will qualify for the SUNYAC Tournament, with the first round set for Oct. 30, the semifinals set for Nov. 3 and the championship set for Nov. 6.
