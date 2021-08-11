Plattsburgh State men's hockey schedule announced

PLATTSBURGH — The Plattsburgh State men's ice hockey team has released its 2021-22 schedule, as announced on Tuesday by the Department of Intercollegiate Athletics and Recreation.
The Cardinals tune up for the regular season with an exhibition game at Castleton University on Oct. 16 before hosting Saint Michael's College in an exhibition tilt on Oct. 23.
They open up the regular season with four straight home games, beginning with contests against Plymouth State University on Oct. 29 and Castleton on Oct. 30.
Plattsburgh State begins SUNYAC play at home on Nov. 5 against SUNY Cortland before entertaining rival Oswego State on Nov. 6.
Following that are road games at three-time defending SUNYAC champion SUNY Geneseo on Nov. 12, at SUNY Brockport on Nov. 13, at Buffalo State on Nov. 19 and at Fredonia on Nov. 20.
The Cardinals travel to Middlebury College for the FirstLight ShootOut on Nov. 26 and 27.
Plattsburgh State faces off with Norwich University on Nov. 26 and will take on either Middlebury or the Milwaukee School of Engineering in either the consolation or championship games.
The Cardinals host Norwich on Dec. 7 before closing out the 2021 portion of their schedule on Dec. 11 against Morrisville State College.
Plattsburgh State hosts the Cardinal Winter Classic on Jan. 7 and 8 to ring in the New Year, squaring off with King's College in the opening round on Jan. 7.
The Cardinals will take on either Saint Anselm College or Northland College in the consolation or championship games on Jan. 8.
Plattsburgh State's final non-conference tilts of the year come at home against Middlebury on Jan. 14 and against Rivier University on Jan. 15.
The Cardinals visit Cortland on Jan. 21 and Oswego on Jan. 22 to resume SUNYAC competition.
Geneseo, Brockport, Buffalo State and Fredonia all come to the Ronald B. Stafford Ice Arena before Plattsburgh State visits Potsdam on Feb. 11. The Cardinals close out the regular season on Feb. 16 at Morrisville.
The top six teams in the final regular-season conference standings will qualify for the SUNYAC Tournament, with the champion earning the league's automatic bid into the NCAA Division III Tournament.
The first round is set for Feb. 23, the semifinal round is set for Feb. 26 and the championship game is slated for March 5.
The schedule is subject to change.
