Plattsburgh State men's hockey prepped for pair of non-league tilts

Plattsburgh, NY (12901)

Today

Snow showers early with a chance of lingering snow showers later. Low 18F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Snow showers early with a chance of lingering snow showers later. Low 18F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.