PLATTSBURGH – The Plattsburgh State men's hockey team has announced that defenseman Matt Araujo and forward Liam Lawson have been named captains for the 2020-21 season.
Forwards Christian DiFelice and Rich McCartney will serve as alternate captains.
Araujo is entering his junior year in 2020-21 after tallying a career-high five goals and nine assists for 14 points over 27 games played in 2019-20.
An All-State University of New York Athletic Conference (SUNYAC) Third Team selection in 2019-20, Araujo scored the game-winning goal in Plattsburgh State's 3-2 victory in double overtime at The College at Brockport in the first round of the SUNYAC Tournament on Wednesday, Feb. 26.
In addition, he tallied 32 blocked shots this past season.
In his collegiate career, Araujo has garnered eight goals and 21 assists for 29 points in 54 games played.
Lawson, a senior in 2020-21, tallied six goals (two game-winning goals) and six assists for 12 points over 27 games played in 2019-20.
He recorded season highs in goals (2) and points (3) in the Cardinals' 7-5 win over SUNY Potsdam on Friday, Nov. 22, at Stafford Ice Arena.
He tallied one goal and one assist for two points in both a 5-2 win over the Wentworth Institute of Technology on Friday, Jan. 3, and a 3-2 win at Wesleyan University on Tuesday, Jan. 14.
Lawson's game-winning goals came in the victory over Wesleyan and Plattsburgh State's 5-1 win over Morrisville State at home on Feb. 22.
Lawson also won 92 face-offs and blocked 18 shots.
In his career, Lawson has recorded 14 goals and 19 assists for 33 points in 73 games played.
DiFelice, who tallied career bests in goals (4), assists (7) and points (11) over 24 games played in 2019-20, is entering his junior season in 2020-21.
He recorded at least one point in 10 games in 2019-20, and he scored a career-high two goals in Plattsburgh State's 3-2 victory in double overtime at The College at Brockport in the first round of the SUNYAC Tournament.
In addition, DiFelice won 161 face-offs this past season.
In his career, DiFelice has garnered seven goals and 13 assists for 20 points over 49 games played.
McCartney, who will be a senior in 2020-21, tallied three goals and four assists for seven points over 15 games played in 2019-20.
Entering 2020-21, McCartney leads all returners on the team in career goals (27) and career points (42). He has also tallied 15 assists in 66 games played in a Cardinal uniform.
